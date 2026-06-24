A Bengaluru-based professional has sparked conversation online after revealing why working at Microsoft continues to feel fulfilling even after more than five years at the tech giant.

A Bengaluru-based professional has sparked conversation online after revealing why working at Microsoft continues to feel fulfilling even after more than five years at the tech giant. Deepika Koul, who works at Microsoft, shared a video capturing moments from her everyday life at the company’s Bengaluru office. The post offered a rare glimpse into a workplace culture she says has kept her motivated, inspired, and eager to show up every day despite spending over half a decade in the same environment.

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Sharing the video, Koul captioned it, “This is what 5 years at Microsoft actually feels like.”

In the clip, she reflected on a feeling that many professionals struggle to maintain over time—genuine excitement about going to work. “It has been more than five years and I have been walking into the same office and I still get excited to walk in. Strange, right?” she said.

According to Koul, the reason behind that enthusiasm is not the global reputation of Microsoft, but the people and experiences that shape the workplace every day. "It's not because of the name on the building but because of what happens inside it. Real conversations, honest brainstorming, people who push you, not to compete but to grow,” she said.

She explained that the office has become more than just a place of work. Instead, it serves as a space where she finds clarity, support, and renewed perspective, especially during challenging moments.

“Every time I walk in with a cloudy head, I walk out clearer. How cool is that? Every time I walk in low, I walk out lighter. That’s not a company perk, that’s a culture,” Koul said.

Concluding her message, Koul highlighted the importance of valuing workplaces that contribute not only to career advancement but also to personal growth and wellbeing.

“If you have a place that makes you better just by showing up, don’t take it for granted. I know I don’t.”

The video has resonated with many professionals online, reigniting discussions about workplace culture, employee satisfaction, and the role supportive environments play in long-term career fulfillment.