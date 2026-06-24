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Bengaluru Metro Update: Purple Line Services Resume After Cubbon Park Technical Glitch
Bengaluru Metro Purple Line services resumed after a technical glitch at Cubbon Park Metro Station was rectified. The disruption had affected commuters after a train halted at the station, but BMRCL restored normal operations.
Technical Fault Resolved, Metro Services Return to Normal
Metro services have resumed normal operations after a technical fault that disrupted services at Cubbon Park Metro Station yesterday.
Authorities had temporarily suspended metro services at Cubbon Park Metro Station due to a technical issue in a train. The fault has now been rectified, and metro services on all routes resumed as usual from 5.00 am today.
Commuters can now travel without disruption, as services have returned to their regular schedule across the network.
Metro Services Resume Fully Between Kadugodi and Challaghatta
Purple Line metro services returned to normal after a technical glitch was rectified early on Tuesday.
Following the resolution of the issue, a metro train reached Cubbon Park Metro Station at 5.21 am. The Purple Line service, which departed from Kadugodi at 5.00 am, arrived at Cubbon Park at 5.21 am and resumed normal operations thereafter.
Metro services are now operating as usual between Kadugodi and Challaghatta, restoring normal connectivity for commuters along the corridor.
Metro Services Restored After Technical Fault at Cubbon Park
Metro services were suspended from 6.30 pm on Tuesday after a train developed a technical fault and came to a halt at Cubbon Park Metro Station. The disruption caused significant inconvenience to passengers.
Following the rectification of the fault, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) restored metro services and resumed normal operations. Services are now running as usual across the network, helping ensure a smooth and uninterrupted commute for passengers.
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