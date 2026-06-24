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Gruhalakshmi Scheme New Guidelines: Fresh Applications Soon, Check Eligibility and Required Documents
Karnataka is set to invite fresh Gruhalakshmi scheme applications under revised guidelines. Applicants must provide Aadhaar and Karnataka bank details, complete biometric and facial verification, and meet eligibility rules.
Revised Application Guidelines Expected Within Three Days
The Karnataka government is preparing revised guidelines for beneficiaries of the Gruhalakshmi scheme as part of its efforts to prevent misuse of the programme.
Under the proposed process, all beneficiaries may be required to submit fresh applications. Officials are expected to finalise and issue the revised guidelines within the next two to three days.
Fresh Applications Planned to Strengthen Beneficiary Verification
The Women and Child Development Department is preparing to introduce a fresh application process for the Gruhalakshmi scheme after concerns were raised about payments being made to deceased persons and ineligible beneficiaries, including income tax and GST payers.
Women beneficiaries are expected to be allowed to apply again once the revised process is finalised. The department also plans to deploy Anganwadi workers to assist women who may face difficulties in submitting applications, including those who are unable to read or write.
The move aims to strengthen verification and ensure that benefits under the Gruhalakshmi scheme reach only eligible women.
Multiple Application Centres and Biometric Verification Planned
To make the Gruhalakshmi scheme application process more accessible, the government plans to install an application on the mobile phones of Anganwadi workers. The app will help women who are unable to submit applications independently, including those who cannot read or write and those from economically weaker sections.
Applications may also be submitted at Karnataka One, Bengaluru One, Gram One and Seva Kendra centres.
As part of the revised process, applicants will be required to provide biometric details and complete facial recognition verification while submitting their applications. These measures are intended to strengthen verification and prevent misuse of the scheme.
Eligibility and Documents for Gruhalakshmi Scheme Applications
Applicants for the Gruhalakshmi scheme must provide the same details required under the previous application process, including their name, address, Aadhaar number and Karnataka bank account details.
A caste certificate may be submitted, where applicable. If an applicant does not have a caste certificate, she must submit a self-declaration.
Women who are already receiving benefits under the scheme, as well as first-time applicants holding BPL or APL ration cards, may apply. However, applications cannot be submitted in the names of deceased persons.
Income tax and GST payers are not eligible for benefits under the scheme.
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