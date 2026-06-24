The Women and Child Development Department is preparing to introduce a fresh application process for the Gruhalakshmi scheme after concerns were raised about payments being made to deceased persons and ineligible beneficiaries, including income tax and GST payers.

Women beneficiaries are expected to be allowed to apply again once the revised process is finalised. The department also plans to deploy Anganwadi workers to assist women who may face difficulties in submitting applications, including those who are unable to read or write.

The move aims to strengthen verification and ensure that benefits under the Gruhalakshmi scheme reach only eligible women.