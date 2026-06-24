A Puttur dog owner gave a daily wage worker Rs 50,000 after he found and returned Chinnu, a missing Indie dog with mobility issues. The owner’s reward appeal went viral online, helping the worker identify the dog and reunite her with her family.

A dog owner in Puttur rewarded a daily wage worker with Rs 50,000 on Monday after he found and safely returned Chinnu, the owner's missing Indie dog. The emotional reunion came days after Chinnu went missing, prompting her owner to announce a reward and seek public help through social media and banners.

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Chinnu Returns Home

Chinnu had been missing for several days. She suffers from seizures and has limited movement in one of her legs, leaving her owner, Ganesh Bhat Kera, deeply worried about her safety.

Ganesh announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who could find and return Chinnu or provide credible information about her whereabouts. His appeal, along with photographs of the dog, soon went viral on social media.

Worker Finds Missing Dog

Purandar, a daily wage worker from Polya, spotted Chinnu in the area after seeing one of the viral posts. He recognised the dog and immediately brought her to Ganesh Bhat Kera's home.

Honouring his promise, Ganesh handed Purandar a cheque for Rs 50,000. Expressing his happiness after Chinnu's return, he said, “Chinnu is back home with us.”

Dog Lover Cares for 30 Pets

Ganesh is known locally for caring for dogs and currently looks after 30 dogs of different breeds at his home in Polya. The group includes two male dogs and 28 female dogs.

Chinnu, who has mobility issues, is among his most cherished pets. Her disappearance caused him considerable distress, prompting him to put up banners in public places and circulate the appeal online.

Purandar's timely action brought Chinnu back safely, ending the search and reuniting her with her owner.