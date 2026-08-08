A large iron sheet reportedly fell from an under-construction metro site onto a BMTC bus in Bengaluru, raising safety concerns. A video of the incident near the Marathahalli-Sarjapur Road stretch has gone viral on social media. No injuries were reported.

A large iron sheet reportedly fell from an under-construction metro site onto a busy road in Bengaluru, raising fresh concerns about safety measures at ongoing infrastructure projects in the city. A video of the incident, which is circulating on social media, shows the metal sheet falling from several metres above the ground near the Marathahalli-Sarjapur Road stretch and landing on a BMTC bus.

While no injuries were reported in the incident, the footage has triggered concern among commuters and social media users. The incident has also renewed questions about the safety precautions being followed at metro construction sites, particularly along busy roads where thousands of motorists and pedestrians pass every day.

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Iron Sheet Falls From Metro Construction Site

According to the video circulating online, the large metal sheet fell from an under-construction metro site onto the road. The sheet reportedly landed on a BMTC bus, while nearby motorists narrowly avoided a potentially serious accident.

The incident has raised concerns about whether construction materials are being adequately secured at elevated work sites. A biker or pedestrian passing underneath at the time could have suffered serious injuries.

The incident has also prompted renewed calls for stronger barricading, proper securing of construction materials and regular safety inspections at metro construction sites.

2023 Metro Pillar Collapse Killed Mother And Son

The latest incident has brought back memories of the Bengaluru metro construction accident in January 2023, when an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagawara.

On January 10, 2023, the pillar fell onto a motorcycle, killing 26-year-old Tejaswini L Sulakhe and her two-and-a-half-year-old son, Vihan. Tejaswini was a software engineer.

The incident had raised serious concerns about construction safety and precautions at infrastructure project sites in Bengaluru. CCTV footage from a nearby shop captured the tragic incident.

Similar Metro Construction Incident In Mumbai

A similar incident was reported during metro construction in Mumbai in February, when an under-construction pillar collapsed onto an auto-rickshaw and a car. Four people were reportedly injured in the incident.

Such incidents have highlighted the risks associated with construction work in densely populated urban areas, where infrastructure projects often take place alongside busy roads and residential neighbourhoods.

Serious Safety Concerns Over Metro Work

The latest Bengaluru incident has once again highlighted the importance of stringent safety measures at construction sites. Materials being used at elevated locations need to be properly secured, while adequate barricading and safety systems should be maintained around work zones.

Regular inspections are also essential to identify potential risks before they lead to accidents. While infrastructure development is important for Bengaluru's growing transport needs, public safety remains a critical priority, particularly when construction work is being carried out above or alongside busy roads.

How Did Social Media React?

The video has sparked concern among social media users, with several people expressing fear about travelling through areas where metro construction is underway.

One user commented: "My god. So scary to travel in Bangalore with these constructions."

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Second user commented: "Zero value for human life ! Every day is fire fighting."

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