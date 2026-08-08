A Ballari farmer destroyed his five-acre maize crop after monsoon rains failed and borewell water became insufficient due to falling groundwater levels and power cuts. He lost an estimated ₹2 lakh investment and urged farmers to complete the ‘Bele’ app survey for compensation.

A farmer from H Veerapur village in Ballari district was forced to take the drastic step of destroying his five-acre maize crop on Thursday after the monsoon rains failed and his efforts to save the crop using borewell water proved unsuccessful. Rajasaab, who had invested around ₹2 lakh in cultivating the crop, used a tractor to plough over the entire field after facing frequent power cuts and a sharp decline in groundwater levels.

Rajasaab had initially been hopeful after receiving pre-monsoon showers and planted maize across five acres. Of this, three acres were dependent on irrigation from his borewell, while the remaining two acres relied entirely on rainfall. However, the rains stopped after the initial showers, leaving the crop at risk.

Borewell Water Level Drops

Rajasaab tried to save the crop by using water from his borewell, but he soon faced two major challenges: frequent power cuts and a sharp decline in the groundwater level. With insufficient water available to sustain the crop, he was left with no option but to plough over the entire field.

Rajasaab said that if the area had received adequate rainfall around 15 days ago, the crop would have recovered and been ready for harvest by the end of August.

He had expected a yield of around 50 quintals per acre, which could have generated an income of at least ₹5 lakh. With the crop destroyed, he has not only lost the expected income but also the ₹2 lakh he had invested in cultivation, along with months of effort and hard work.

Agriculture Department Advises Farmers

Meanwhile, Assistant Agriculture Director Garjeppa has advised farmers facing crop losses to complete the required self-survey before taking any decision to destroy their crops.

He said farmers can become eligible for crop-loss compensation only after completing a self-survey through the ‘Bele’ app. Garjeppa urged farmers to complete the survey on the app before destroying their crops so that the damage can be officially recorded and they can apply for compensation.