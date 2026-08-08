David D'Souza, a local Congress leader and contractor in Udupi, Karnataka, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant. The murder, captured on CCTV, shows the attacker shooting D'Souza at close range before fleeing on a motorbike with an associate. Police have launched an investigation to identify the culprits and determine the motive.

A local Congress leader and former panchayat president was shot dead by an unidentified assailant who was accompanied by an associate in Karnataka’s Udupi district. David D'Souza, a contractor by profession, has been identified as the victim. CCTV captured the murder, which happened on Friday. In the footage, an unsuspecting D'Souza is seen getting into his parked car as a stranger approaches from behind.

Then the guy draws a pistol and shoots the Congress leader many times at close range. The two left the scene as soon as the armed attacker's assistant arrived on a motorbike. Meanwhile, the attack left D'Souza critically injured. He succumbed to his wound while being shifted to a hospital.

The reason for the murder was not clear right away. Police are attempting to identify and track down the assailants after initiating an inquiry. Given that D'Souza was a well-known person in the area, the shooting shocked local business and political groups.

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Soon after the event, senior police officers arrived at the scene and started gathering evidence. To piece together the events, investigators will review the local CCTV video and interview witnesses.

As the investigation continues and efforts are made to ascertain the facts surrounding the homicide, police stated that more information would become available.