Passenger safety concerns have resurfaced after BMRCL revealed 59 track-related incidents on Bengaluru's Namma Metro since 2012. The figures include suicides, suicide attempts, accidental falls and trespassing, prompting renewed demands for Platform Screen Doors across metro stations.

Passenger safety on Bengaluru's Namma Metro has once again come under scrutiny following the release of official data by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). According to the data, 59 untoward incidents have been reported on metro tracks since operations began in 2012. These incidents include suicides, attempted suicides, accidental falls and cases of unauthorised trespassing onto the tracks. The figures have reignited concerns over passenger safety and renewed calls for the installation of Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) across the metro network.

Worrying Numbers Raise Safety Concerns

According to BMRCL, a total of 59 incidents have been recorded over the past 14 years.

Of these, 31 cases involved people trespassing or entering the tracks without authorisation. Another 16 cases involved suicide attempts by people jumping in front of moving trains, while four people died by suicide. In addition, eight passengers accidentally lost their balance and fell onto the tracks.

Recent incidents, including a fatal accident at Huskur Metro Station and another in which security personnel rescued a woman who had jumped onto the tracks at Rajajinagar Metro Station, have heightened safety concerns among commuters.

BMRCL Defends Safety Measures

Despite these figures, BMRCL officials have maintained that Namma Metro operates with the highest safety standards.

Officials said safety protocols are activated immediately whenever there are track obstructions, technical issues or other operational disruptions. They added that the corporation carries out regular inspections, preventive maintenance and continuous track monitoring to enhance operational safety and reliability.

Demand for Platform Screen Doors Grows

Following repeated incidents involving accidental falls and suicide attempts, commuters have once again demanded the installation of Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) at metro stations.

"We have been urging the corporation for years to install PSDs for passenger safety, but no immediate or concrete action has been taken. Such incidents not only result in the loss of life but also cause major inconvenience to thousands of daily commuters," said Srinath, a regular Namma Metro commuter.

However, BMRCL has no immediate plans to install PSDs across its existing 96-kilometre operational network, which comprises 83 stations.

As an interim safety measure, the corporation has installed steel barricades at high-footfall stations, including Majestic Interchange, MG Road, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli and RV.Road, to regulate passenger movement and reduce the risk of accidental falls.

Proposal Awaits Central Government Approval

As a long-term solution, BMRCL has proposed the installation of Platform Screen Doors as part of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Hebbal-Sarjapur Metro line under Phase 3A.

The proposal includes the installation of PSDs at 177 stations, covering both existing and proposed metro stations. The project is currently awaiting approval from the Central Government.

Providing further details, BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer BL Yashavanth Chavan said:

"For now, we have installed steel barricades at selected crowded stations to manage queues and prevent accidental falls. The proposal to install Platform Screen Doors at existing and new stations as part of the future network expansion is with the government."

If approved, the proposal is expected to play a key role in strengthening passenger safety and preventing track-related incidents as Bengaluru's metro network continues to expand.