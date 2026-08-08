A Koppal job aspirant from Bagalkot travelled directly from KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for document verification after undergoing surgery following a bike accident. Govinda, who applied for a Lab Technician post, attended the recruitment process with his mother and relatives.

A young job aspirant from Bagalkot travelled directly from a hospital in Hubballi to Koppal for document verification despite recently undergoing surgery after a bike accident. Govinda, who had been hoping to secure a Lab Technician post, arrived at the recruitment venue with the help of his mother and relatives, determined not to miss the opportunity.

His journey highlights the lengths to which job seekers are willing to go amid intense competition for government and contractual employment. The recruitment process in Koppal saw thousands of aspirants turn up for a limited number of vacancies, with many waiting for hours to complete document verification.

Recruitment Drive Sees Over 2,000 Aspirants

The Koppal District Health and Family Welfare Department had invited applications for 26 vacant contract-based posts. The positions included 11 Junior Laboratory Technician posts, four Pharmacy Officer posts and 11 Nursing Officer posts, all offered on a one-year contract basis.

Despite the limited number of vacancies, more than 2,000 job aspirants reportedly arrived for the document verification process. Candidates queued up at the department premises in the hope of securing one of the available positions.

Job Aspirant Arrives From Hospital

Among those who arrived for the recruitment process was Govinda from Bagalkot. He had recently been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi after sustaining injuries in a bike accident and had undergone surgery.

Despite his condition, Govinda travelled by car from the hospital to the Koppal District Health and Family Welfare Department office. Accompanied by his mother and relatives, he participated in the document verification process for the Lab Technician post he had been hoping to secure.

His determination to attend the recruitment process despite recently undergoing surgery drew attention at the venue.

Families Struggle To Attend Recruitment

The recruitment venue also highlighted the difficulties faced by other job aspirants who had travelled from distant places. Several women arrived with their young children while attending the document verification process.

In some cases, family members reportedly used sacks to create makeshift arrangements for the children to rest on the department premises while the candidates completed the recruitment formalities.

The scenes at the Koppal recruitment centre reflected the intense competition for limited employment opportunities and the challenges faced by candidates and their families while pursuing jobs.

Limited Vacancies Draw Thousands

With only 26 contractual positions available for more than 2,000 aspirants, the recruitment drive highlighted the high demand for employment opportunities in the health sector.

For candidates such as Govinda, attending the document verification process despite his difficult circumstances was an effort to ensure that he did not miss his chance of securing a job.