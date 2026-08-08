Namma Metro’s Blue Line construction in Bengaluru has crossed 72% completion. The 58.19-km corridor will connect Central Silk Board with Kempegowda International Airport via KR Puram, Hebbal and Yelahanka, with the full route targeted for a 2027 launch.

There is finally some good news for Bengaluru’s motorists as construction of the Namma Metro Blue Line has crossed the 70% completion mark. The 58.19-kilometre corridor, being developed at an estimated cost of ₹14,788 crore, is expected to provide a crucial high-speed connection between Bengaluru’s busy IT corridor and Kempegowda International Airport. The entire route is targeted to become operational by the end of 2027, offering commuters an alternative to the city’s increasingly congested roads.

A 58-Kilometre-Long Corridor

The Namma Metro Blue Line will connect Central Silk Board in South Bengaluru to Kempegowda International Airport in the north. The corridor will pass through several key and heavily congested areas, including KR Puram, Hebbal and Yelahanka.

Once operational, the line is expected to provide significant relief to daily office-goers and airport passengers who currently depend heavily on road transport. It is also expected to improve connectivity between Bengaluru’s major employment hubs and the airport.

Namma Metro Phase 2A And 2B

The project has been divided into two sections. Phase 2A covers a 19.75-kilometre stretch between Central Silk Board and KR Puram, while Phase 2B extends for 38.44 kilometres from KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport via Hebbal and Yelahanka.

Together, the two phases will form a 58.19-kilometre corridor with 30 metro stations.

According to a report by Business Today, sources in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said civil works, track laying and signalling activities are progressing simultaneously. Officials are hopeful that the remaining work can be completed in time to meet the 2027 deadline.

Project Faced Several Challenges

The Blue Line project has faced several challenges since construction began. Land acquisition issues, tree removal, traffic management, work along the Outer Ring Road, labour shortages and safety concerns have contributed to delays.

Despite these hurdles, officials remain hopeful of completing the project by the end of 2027. With 72% of the construction now reportedly complete, the project has reached a significant milestone.

Expected To Ease Bengaluru Traffic

Once operational, the Blue Line is expected to provide a direct public transport connection between Bengaluru’s IT corridor and Kempegowda International Airport. The line is projected to cater to around 6.15 lakh passengers every day.

The new corridor could particularly benefit commuters travelling along the Outer Ring Road and other congested stretches. By providing an alternative to private vehicles and road-based transport, the metro is expected to reduce traffic congestion and travel times while also helping to lower carbon emissions.

For daily office-goers and airport travellers, the Blue Line could significantly improve the convenience and reliability of their daily journeys.

Metro Expansion May Boost Real Estate

The completion of the Blue Line is also expected to influence real estate activity along the corridor. Areas such as KR Puram, Hebbal, Yelahanka and other parts of North Bengaluru could see increased demand as metro connectivity improves.

Improved access to employment hubs, residential neighbourhoods and the airport could make properties located close to the metro corridor more attractive to homebuyers, tenants and investors.