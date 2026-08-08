A woman’s skeleton was found inside a locked house in Bengaluru’s Bagalkunte. The deceased, identified as 57-year-old Dakshayini, is suspected to have died around a year ago. Police have registered a suspicious death case and begun an investigation.

A woman’s skeleton was found inside a locked house in Bagalkunte, Bengaluru, on Friday evening, with police suspecting that she may have died around a year ago. The deceased has been identified as 57-year-old Dakshayini, who had been living alone in the duplex house in Havanur Layout for several years. Police said locals alerted them after noticing that there had been no activity at the house for several months.

How Did the Case Come To Light?

According to the police, locals became suspicious after noticing that the house had remained closed and there had been no activity on the premises for a long time. Some locals and real estate brokers had reportedly visited the property to check whether it was available for rent. However, their suspicions grew when there was no response from anyone inside the house.

The locals subsequently informed the police on Friday evening. A team from the Bagalkunte police station reached the spot, entered the house and inspected the premises. During the inspection, they found a completely decomposed skeleton inside the house.

The deceased was later identified as Dakshayini. Based on the initial investigation, police suspect that she may have died around a year ago. Officials are now carrying out further inquiries to establish the exact time and circumstances of her death.

Son Died In 2005

Police said Dakshayini had been living alone for several years and was reportedly dealing with mental health issues. Her son died of cancer in 2005, following which she was said to have become severely depressed. Her family had reportedly made efforts to get her treatment.

In 2017, her husband, Umesh, also died following an illness. After his death, Dakshayini continued to live alone at the house in Havanur Layout, according to the police.

Police Continue Investigation

Dakshayini’s brother, 50-year-old Mahesh, reportedly told police that he had not been in contact with his sister for the past two years. The family has not expressed any suspicion regarding her death so far.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and are conducting a detailed investigation. An officer said the police were gathering more information and attempting to establish when Dakshayini died.