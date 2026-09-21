A 39-year-old farmer from Koppal's Lakamapura village died by suicide after consuming poison. His family told police that he was distressed over the delay in finding a bride. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

A 39-year-old farmer died by suicide after consuming poison, with his family telling police that he was deeply distressed over being unable to find a bride. The incident was reported from Lakamapura village in Kukanoor taluk of Koppal district. According to the complaint filed by his family, the farmer had repeatedly spoken to relatives about his distress over his delayed marriage before consuming poison.

Police identified the deceased as Eerappa, a 39-year-old unmarried farmer. His family members told police that he had been upset about his marriage being delayed and had frequently expressed his distress to relatives.

According to the complaint, Eerappa had called several relatives on multiple occasions to share his concerns about not finding a bride. He later consumed poison and died, according to the family.

Police Case Registered

Eerappa's uncle, Chandrahaad, filed a complaint at the Kukanoor police station in connection with the incident. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and began an investigation.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding Eerappa's death and gathering further details as part of the investigation.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)