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Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat: Coastal Residents Seek Schedule Change, Check Details
Coastal residents have sought a change in the proposed schedule of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express. The Railway Users' Forum has requested an early morning departure from Mangaluru and revised timings for passenger convenience.
Mangaluru-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Schedule Revision Sought
The West Coast Railway Passengers' Development Committee has appealed to Railway Minister V Somanna and South Western Railway officials to revise the proposed schedule of the upcoming Mangaluru Central-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express and ensure that the service originates from Mangaluru in the early morning.
The committee said an early-morning departure from Mangaluru would be more convenient for passengers travelling to Bengaluru and urged the Railway authorities to consider the request while finalising the train's schedule.
Proposed Vande Bharat Schedule Raises Concerns
According to the proposed schedule, the train will depart from Yesvantpur at 7:00 am and reach Mangaluru Central at 2:30 pm. For the return journey, it will leave Mangaluru at 3:00 pm and reach Yesvantpur at 10:30 pm.
The committee said the proposed schedule would not be particularly beneficial for passengers from Mangaluru and coastal Karnataka travelling to Bengaluru for office work, business or other urgent purposes.
Committee Seeks Revised Vande Bharat Timings
The committee has requested that the Vande Bharat service depart from Mangaluru Central at around 5:45 am and reach Yesvantpur at around 1:00 pm. For the return journey, it has proposed a 4:00 pm departure from Yesvantpur and an 11:00 pm arrival at Mangaluru Central.
The committee said the revised schedule would better serve passengers travelling between Mangaluru and Bengaluru for work and other purposes.
Early-Morning Service Sought For Bengaluru Connectivity
The forum said an early-morning departure from Mangaluru would allow passengers to reach Bengaluru by afternoon, complete their office or business work and return to Mangaluru by train the same night.
The forum said the service would benefit passengers seeking convenient daytime connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru.
Similar Vande Bharat Schedule Sought
The Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express currently operates with a morning departure from Mangaluru and a return journey at night.
The committee has urged Railway authorities to adopt a similar schedule for the Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express to meet the travel needs of people in the region.
Mangaluru Railway Network To Join South Western Railway
The Mangaluru railway network will come under the jurisdiction of South Western Railway from October 1. As a result, the operation and maintenance of the train will come under a single railway zone, the Mysuru Division.
The committee has urged Railway authorities to resolve any technical issues and ensure that the Vande Bharat service originates from Mangaluru Central in the morning.
Committee Seeks Vande Bharat Schedule Revision
The West Coast Railway Passengers' Development Committee has appealed to the Ministry of Railways and South Western Railway to consider revising the proposed timings before finalising the schedule, keeping in mind the needs of passengers from Mangaluru and the wider coastal region.
The committee said the revised schedule would better serve passengers across the coastal region.
Railway Users' Forum Proposes Vande Bharat Timings
The Railway Users' Forum has proposed the following schedule for the Mangaluru Central-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express:
Mangaluru Central to Yesvantpur Departure: 5:45 am Arrival: 1:00 pm
Yesvantpur to Mangaluru Central Departure: 4:00 pm Arrival: 11:30 pm
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