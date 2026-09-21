The West Coast Railway Passengers' Development Committee has appealed to Railway Minister V Somanna and South Western Railway officials to revise the proposed schedule of the upcoming Mangaluru Central-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express and ensure that the service originates from Mangaluru in the early morning.

The committee said an early-morning departure from Mangaluru would be more convenient for passengers travelling to Bengaluru and urged the Railway authorities to consider the request while finalising the train's schedule.