Karnataka is facing a power shortage amid poor rainfall and rising demand. The daily power supply to agricultural pump sets has been reduced from seven to six hours, with farmers receiving power in shifts and staying awake at night to save crops.

Karnataka is facing a severe power shortage in the middle of the monsoon season, with a sharp fall in power generation coinciding with a significant rise in electricity demand. The worsening power situation has forced authorities to reduce the daily power supply to agricultural pump sets from seven hours to six hours, adding to the difficulties faced by farmers already battling poor rainfall and drought-like conditions.

The reduction in power supply has made it increasingly difficult for farmers to protect crops that depend on pump-set irrigation. Officials have cut the supply by one hour over the past two days, while the six hours of electricity are not being provided continuously. Instead, power is being supplied to agricultural pump sets in two phases, with farmers receiving either two hours at night and four hours during the day, or two hours during the day and four hours at night.

The erratic schedule has added to farmers' concerns, with many forced to remain awake through the night to make use of the limited electricity available for irrigation. Farmers say that if the situation continues, they may struggle to save their crops during the ongoing monsoon season.

Summer-Like Power Demand During Monsoon

The state is facing a double challenge, with inadequate rainfall on one side and summer-like heat on the other. The prolonged dry spell and rising temperatures during the monsoon have increased the demand for electricity from agricultural pump sets, as farmers depend more heavily on irrigation to protect their crops.

The sudden increase in demand has added significant pressure to the state's power supply system, particularly at a time when power generation has also declined.

Huge Gap Between Power Demand And Supply

Even after reducing power supply to agricultural pump sets and imposing restrictions in other sectors, authorities are struggling to manage the state's electricity load.

On September 20 at 6:33 pm, Karnataka recorded a power demand of 11,511 MW at a frequency of 50.06 Hz. However, the actual power supplied stood at 11,304 MW, leaving a gap of 207 MW between demand and supply.

The deficit has added to the pressure on the state's power system, with officials facing difficulties in balancing demand with available generation despite measures to reduce consumption.

Sharp Decline In Power Generation

Hydroelectric power generation has declined significantly across the state's reservoirs. At the same time, thermal power units at the Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) and Bellary Thermal Power Station (BTPS) are reportedly facing technical problems.

Repair and maintenance work at these units has further reduced overall power generation, contributing to the shortage and prompting authorities to reduce the power supply to agricultural pump sets by one hour.

"The sudden spike in power demand and the sharp drop in generation have made it very difficult to balance the grid. That is why we are supplying power to agricultural pump sets in two phases for six hours instead of seven," said Motla Nayak, Executive Engineer (EE), Gescom Koppal.

Farmers Fear Further Crop Losses

Farmers say the reduction in power supply has come at a critical time, particularly as many are already struggling with inadequate rainfall and rising temperatures.

"We already have no rains. If the government cuts power supply at a crucial time like this, how are we supposed to grow our crops? We have no choice left but to stage protests," said Veeresh Sajjan, farmer leader.

The situation has also created practical difficulties for farmers who depend on electricity to operate irrigation pumps. With no fixed or continuous supply schedule, farmers say they are unable to plan irrigation efficiently and are often forced to wait for power during late-night hours.

The Ground Reality

Scorching temperatures have increased electricity demand for agricultural activities. Due to the power shortage, daily electricity supply to agricultural pump sets has been reduced from seven hours to six hours.

The six hours of supply are being provided in two phases, with the schedule varying between daytime and night-time hours. Farmers are forced to wait in the dark without knowing exactly when the power supply will resume.

Many farmers are spending sleepless nights in their fields to operate irrigation pumps whenever electricity becomes available. With poor rainfall already affecting crops, farmers fear further losses if the reduced and erratic power supply continues.