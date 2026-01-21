London-Style Double-Decker Bus Launched in Bengaluru: How Much Will It Cost?
For tourists in Bengaluru, London-style 'Ambari Double Decker' buses have started operating. These buses will connect major tourist spots like Lalbagh and Vidhana Soudha, and tickets can be booked online through the corporation's website.
Bengaluru's 'Ambari Double Decker Bus'
To help tourists in Bengaluru, the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation is launching London-style 'Ambari Double Decker' bus services.
Service starts from today
Three double-decker buses start operating today. BMTC previously ran similar buses for tourists, but stopped the service due to financial losses.
Which routes will it cover?
KSTDC is now running three London-style buses to boost tourism. They'll cover spots like Lalbagh, Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, and Tipu Sultan's Palace.
How to book?
An official said tourists can book city tours online on the corporation's website. Tickets cost 180 rupees. The bus runs from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM.
