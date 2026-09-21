A viral video from Karnataka shows a man riding a two-wheeler with six children, five of whom were crammed into a metal basket. The dangerous stunt on the busy Mysuru-Nanjangud Road has sparked massive outrage on social media, with netizens raising serious safety concerns.

A video of a man in Karnataka riding a two-wheeler with five kids crammed into a metal structure that looks like a basket attached to the back of the bike has caused a lot of anger on social media.

People on the X account that shared the video said that it was filmed on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road in Karnataka. In the clip, the man was seen riding a bike with the children seated in the makeshift enclosure. Another child was seated in front of the rider, who was wearing a helmet. However, none of the children wore any sort of protective gear.

A Look At Viral Post

“Last night on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road, a man carrying five children on a TVS XL two-wheeler, as if transporting a load of chickens. It was Sunday, a busy weekend, and the Ooty main road. Is anyone concerned about the safety of these children,” read the caption of the post.

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People on social media were outraged by the video, and some asked if it was safe to move multiple kids on a two-wheeler in this way. “The vehicle is intended to carry only one driver and one pillion rider. This is not just shameful but also a clear violation of traffic and vehicle rules,” one user commented.

Someone else said that this kind of setup shouldn't be allowed because streets are already dangerous for kids and drivers don't follow the rules of the road. “It's so dangerous,” a user wrote, while another said, “He is playing with their lives.” The circumstances surrounding the ride and whether any action was taken by the authorities were not immediately clear.