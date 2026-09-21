Veteran Kannada actor V Ravichandran has been invited to inaugurate the Srirangapatna Dasara Mahotsava 2026. The historic festival will be held from October 15 to 18, with the district administration preparing for grand cultural celebrations.

The district administration has officially invited veteran Kannada actor, producer and director V Ravichandran, popularly known as 'Crazy Star', to inaugurate the historic Srirangapatna Dasara Mahotsava 2026. The invitation comes as preparations are under way for the annual cultural festival, which is expected to showcase the town's rich historical and cultural heritage.

Local MLA and CESC Chairman Ramesh Bandisiddegowda led a delegation to Ravichandran's residence in Bengaluru on Sunday. Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar accompanied the MLA during the visit.

The delegation felicitated V Ravichandran with a traditional shawl and a fruit basket before formally handing over the official invitation to inaugurate the Dasara celebrations.

Grand Celebrations From October 15 To 18

The historic town of Srirangapatna will host the Dasara Mahotsava from October 15 to 18. The district administration has requested V Ravichandran to inaugurate the cultural festival, and sources said the actor has accepted the invitation.

The district administration has already begun preparations for the celebrations. Officials are planning to organise the festival on a grand scale while preserving its traditional and cultural character.

The annual Dasara Mahotsava is expected to feature a range of cultural programmes and celebrations, with preparations under way to present the historic town in a vibrant and artistic manner.