A Bengaluru content creator's video about her friend paying a steep Rs 1200 for a 15km auto ride during heavy rain has gone viral. The video highlights the city's challenging commute during peak traffic, sparking a wider online conversation.

After discussing her friend's challenging commute during the city's peak traffic and severe rain, a Bengaluru lady started an online conversation. Taking to Instagram, content creator Sanya Singh posted a video in which she spoke about the steep auto fare her friend allegedly paid for a 15 km ride. In the video, Singh said, “I did not expect this from Bangalore! Yesterday, my friend paid Rs 1200 to an auto-driver for a 15km ride. 1200! You could buy household groceries twice for that amount. That’s why I can’t romanticize Bangalore's rain because instead of violins, you just hear horns blaring here. Booking a ride takes more effort than getting a college admission! Whether our careers take off or not, these auto-drivers are definitely making it big.”

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The clip was shared with a caption that read: “It took her 3 hours to reach home. She paid ₹1.2k just so the auto driver wouldn’t leave her midway. Peak traffic during the rains.”

Social Media Reactions

Social media users have responded to the video in a variety of ways, with many concurring that commuting in Bengaluru during the rain can rapidly become costly, unpleasant, and draining. Singh's experience was echoed by a number of users who claimed to have had same difficulties while attempting to reserve cars or taxis during busy times.

"Bangalore rain is not for the weak," a person said. "Every fare becomes a premium fare the moment it rains," another person remarked. "Paying ₹1200 for 15 km is painful, but getting home safely during peak traffic sometimes feels like a luxury," remarked a third customer. "This is why people avoid stepping out when it rains in Bengaluru," was another response.

Additionally, some users noted that commuters frequently have little options when public transportation connectivity does not coincide with their trips. One individual said, "Autos and taxis know people are desperate, so prices shoot up." "Three hours for 15 km explains the real problem, the traffic is worse than the fare," another person said.