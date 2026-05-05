A video showing a group of men vandalising an Indian Railways train coach for social media content has gone viral, sparking outrage. The clip shows one man ripping apart a seat cover while being filmed, leading to calls for strict action against the individuals for damaging public property.

A video showing a group of men vandalising a train coach for social media content has triggered outrage online, with users calling for strict action after the clip went viral. The video, which has been extensively circulated on social media, shows a guy inside an Indian Railways train's general coach ripping apart a blue bench seat while being filmed. The man, dressed in blue jeans and a pink shirt, seems to be acting for the camera as he tears the seat cover as his companion chuckles in the background.

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As the video became viral, several X users tagged the person's Instagram username in the comments area, identifying him as Ankit Toppo. The destruction to public property and the apparent intention to turn it into viral material have angered viewers, who have harshly criticised the conduct.

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Concerns over safety and careless conduct are further raised when two other males are shown hanging from the coach fittings and wandering around inside the train while it is still running in the later portion of the video.

Social Media Reacts

Reactions on social media have been quick and harsh. “These fools are getting a kick out of this. They're filming videos while ripping out train seats. People like these hooligans need to be dealt with properly,” one user wrote.

Another added, “What kind of mentality they are carrying with them? They think doing this makes them cool, but they are looking like a very big fool. Authorities should take very strict action as they are no more than a termite for a developing economy.”

Concerns about the abuse of public areas for internet attention have been brought to light once more by the occurrence. Numerous users have called on authorities to find the perpetrators and take firm action, pointing out that these actions jeopardise passenger safety in addition to causing damage to public property.