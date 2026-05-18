A school headmaster in Karnataka’s Davanagere district died after suffering a heart attack reportedly triggered during a thunderstorm. The incident occurred when he was standing outside his house during heavy rain and a loud thunderclap startled him.

Heavy rain, strong winds and lightning have been causing widespread disruption across several parts of Karnataka. While some regions have witnessed hailstorms, lightning strikes have tragically killed cattle and also claimed human lives in separate incidents reported from Davanagere, Raichur and Uttara Kannada districts.

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Davanagere Headmaster Dies After Sudden Heart Attack During Thunderstorm

In a shocking incident in Davanagere, a school headmaster collapsed and died of a heart attack, reportedly triggered by the shock of a loud thunderclap. The deceased has been identified as Nagarajappa, headmaster of a government school in Malekumbaluru village.

According to reports, he had returned home after personal work when heavy rain began. While standing outside his house watching the storm, a powerful thunderclap startled him, following which he suddenly collapsed with chest pain.

Family members rushed him to a hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. Doctors confirmed that the 55-year-old died due to a severe heart attack.

Raichur Man Killed By Lightning Strike

In a separate incident in Raichur district, a 45-year-old man identified as Kariyappa Gennakihal died after being struck by lightning in Komalapur village of Lingsugur taluk.

He was reportedly loading manure onto a tractor when the lightning struck him. Another person, Basavaraj, who was with him, sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalised.

Cattle Killed In Uttara Kannada Lightning Incident

In Haliyal taluk of Uttara Kannada district, lightning struck and killed three cattle belonging to farmer Roman Bavatis Dalmet. The incident has caused significant financial loss to the family, which depends on livestock for its livelihood.

Locals have urged authorities to provide immediate compensation to the affected family.