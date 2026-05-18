Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Bengaluru, leading to widespread waterlogging and severe traffic disruptions across key areas. Several roads were flooded, vehicles were stranded, and commuters faced major delays across the city.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Saturday, bringing much-needed relief from the recent spell of scorching heat. However, the sudden downpour also caused widespread traffic disruptions, waterlogging and inconvenience to motorists across the city.

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According to reports, moderate to heavy rain swept through multiple localities, leading to slow-moving traffic and stranded commuters. Motorists returning home after work were particularly affected as several roads were flooded, forcing many to park their two-wheelers on roadsides, bus stands and outside shops until the rain subsided.

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K R Circle Underpass Closed As Precaution

As a precautionary measure, authorities closed the KR Circle underpass due to the risk of water accumulation following continuous rainfall. Barricades were placed and vehicular movement was restricted to avoid accidents and further congestion.

Traffic Hit In Multiple Key Locations

Waterlogging and stormy conditions were reported across several busy junctions, including Vasanthanagar, City Market, Majestic, Shanthinagar, Jayanagar, J P Nagar, Banashankari, Konanakunte, Hebbal, Yelahanka, Sadashivanagar, Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar, Chandra Layout, Indiranagar, Laggere, Nandini Layout, Mahalakshmi Layout, Subramanya Nagar, Nagarbhavi, Mudalapalya, Girinagar, Basavanagudi, Malleshwaram and Seshadripuram.

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At Vaddarapalya junction on Hennur-Bagalur main road, traffic movement slowed due to waterlogging under the jurisdiction of Hennur Traffic Police Station. Officials issued a traffic advisory urging commuters to take alternate routes.

BMTC Bus Gets Stuck At Nagavara Junction

In another incident, a BMTC bus got stuck in mud at Nagavara junction due to stagnant rainwater. The situation led to severe traffic congestion, with vehicles moving at a snail’s pace until assistance arrived to clear the route.

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IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain And Strong Winds Across ,Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of Karnataka in the coming days. Coastal, northern and southern interior regions are likely to receive showers accompanied by thunderstorms and winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.

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Officials have advised citizens to remain cautious, especially during peak traffic hours, as further rainfall may worsen waterlogging and disrupt normal life in Bengaluru and surrounding areas.