Bengaluru Shocker: BBA Student Stabbed While Going Out for Biryani Near Hoskote
A 21-year-old BBA student was allegedly stabbed during a late-night altercation near Hoskote in Bengaluru. The victim, identified as Dheeraj, sustained injuries after a dispute reportedly linked to a bike accident turned violent.
Student Stabbed After Going Out For Food
A 21-year-old student was allegedly stabbed in Banjara Layout in Ramamurthy Nagar during the early hours of the morning. The injured student has been identified as Dheeraj.
According to reports, Dheeraj had gone out to eat biryani when the incident took place. Further details regarding the motive behind the attack and the condition of the student are yet to be confirmed.
Dispute Over Bike Accident Turns Violent
The incident took place at around 3 am on Saturday in Banjara Layout, Ramamurthy Nagar. According to reports, an argument broke out between Dheeraj and the accused following a bike accident.
The dispute later turned violent, during which the accused allegedly stabbed Dheeraj. The injured student was rushed for treatment, while police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Three Held In Connection With Student Stabbing Case
Dheeraj sustained stab injuries to his back and thigh in the attack. He was pursuing a BBA degree and was also working at Flipkart.
Police have arrested Bhuvan, Mithun, and a minor boy in connection with the incident. Further investigation is under way.
Dheeraj Undergoing Treatment, Police Continue Investigation
Dheeraj is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and is said to be out of danger. A case has been registered at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station in connection with the incident.
Police are continuing their investigation and are working to trace the remaining accused involved in the case.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.