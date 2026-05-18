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Bengaluru Suburban Rail: Four Corridor Projects Planned, No Level Crossings in City, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
The Railway Ministry has announced four suburban rail corridor projects for Bengaluru aimed at improving citywide connectivity. Officials also said the city will soon eliminate railway level crossings, with 47 flyover work currently underway.
Rail Connectivity Boost: Four Corridor Projects Planned For Bengaluru
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that four corridor projects have been formulated with the aim of improving rail connectivity across Bengaluru city and are currently in progress.
He made the announcement while virtually flagging off a new biweekly train service between Bengaluru SMVT and Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Sunday.
Land Acquisition Completed For Key Routes
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that land acquisition for the Byappanahalli–Chikkabanavara and Heelalige–Rajanukunte corridors has been completed, and station development work is currently underway.
He added that the design for the KSR Bengaluru–Devanahalli corridor has been jointly approved by the state government and the Railways, and the geotechnical survey has already been completed.
The Kengeri–Whitefield corridor project has recently received approval, and survey work is expected to begin soon, he said.
Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Sees Major Expansion And Electrification Progress
Minister of State for Railways V Somanna said that in the last 14 years, 3,840 km of railway lines have been developed in the state. He added that 97 per cent (3,747 km) of electrification work has been completed.
He further stated that the construction of railway overbridges and underbridges has also progressed significantly, with 146 additional works expected to be completed within the next year.
He also said that development work is underway at 62 railway stations at a cost of ₹2,160 crore.
🚆Transforming Bengaluru’s urban mobility!
Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project gathers pace, with rapid progress across all four corridors. pic.twitter.com/42jRMKl5j4
— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) May 17, 2026
Bengaluru Set To Eliminate Railway Level Crossings In Two Years
Acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to eliminate railway level crossings within the next three years, Minister of State for Railways V Somanna said that Bengaluru city will achieve this goal within two years.
He added that 47 flyover and underbridge projects are currently in progress, while work on the remaining projects will begin soon, he said.
Dignitaries Present At Railway Development Review Meeting
Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan and Rajya Sabha member Lehar Singh Siroya were present at the event. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya participated through video conference.
Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Ashutosh Kumar Singh, along with senior officials of South Western Railway, also attended the meeting.
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