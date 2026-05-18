Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that land acquisition for the Byappanahalli–Chikkabanavara and Heelalige–Rajanukunte corridors has been completed, and station development work is currently underway.

He added that the design for the KSR Bengaluru–Devanahalli corridor has been jointly approved by the state government and the Railways, and the geotechnical survey has already been completed.

The Kengeri–Whitefield corridor project has recently received approval, and survey work is expected to begin soon, he said.