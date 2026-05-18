- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka: Forest Department Captures Lone Wild Bison That Damaged Crops in Chikkamagaluru
Karnataka: Forest Department Captures Lone Wild Bison That Damaged Crops in Chikkamagaluru
The forest department successfully captured a lone wild bison in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district after repeated incidents of crop damage in farmlands. Officials said the animal will be shifted for medical examination and further observation.
Forest Department Captures Lone Bison
A lone bison that had been damaging agricultural land in Arunuru Hakkimakki village of Chikkamagaluru taluk was successfully captured by forest department staff on Saturday.
According to officials, the animal had been repeatedly entering nearby farmland and causing damage to crops, creating concern among local residents and farmers.
The forest department later carried out an operation and safely captured the bison.
MLA TD Rajegowda Speaks On Wild Bison Capture Operation
Speaking to reporters about the operation to dart a wild bison, MLA TD Rajegowda said that, for the first time in South India, a wild bison had been captured in the Aldur division.
He said the operation began three to four days ago, and another wild bison was darted on Friday. However, the animal had moved into a very deep forest area after being darted, raising concerns that any further attempt to capture it could endanger its life.
Considering the risk to the animal, forest officials decided to release the bison back into the forest without attempting to capture it.
Capture And Relocation a First In South India
On Saturday, forest department staff successfully captured a wild bison after shifting the operation from the Koppa division to the Aldur area. Officials said the operation marked the first such capture and relocation effort in South India.
Speaking about the initiative, MLA TD Rajegowda said that wild bison entering farmlands and damaging crops would be captured and relocated in a phased manner in the coming days.
He added that he had earlier appealed to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Forest Minister, and District In-charge Minister during several meetings regarding the need to capture wild bison causing damage to farmers’ lands. He also said that an official order had been issued in this regard.
Wild Bison To Be Shifted To Shivamogga Zoo
Officials said the captured wild bison will be shifted to the Shivamogga Zoo for a medical examination and further observation.
They also stated that the ongoing capture operation would be temporarily suspended to allow the team to rest. The operation is expected to resume in the coming days.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.