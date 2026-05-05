A man on a train was filmed making obscene gestures towards women, and when confronted, he slapped a female passenger and stole her phone. He falsely claimed to be railway staff, sparking widespread outrage online after the video went viral and prompting an investigation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

A shocking event on a train has been the cause of an outburst following the observation of a man in an obscene position, toward the women who were on board the train. According to reports, things got out of hand when one of the ladies confronted him about his behaviour. The man reportedly smacked her, grabbed her by the throat, and stole her cell phone. The individual claimed to be a member of the railway crew in an apparent attempt to frighten others. The entire incident was captured on camera, and since then, it has gone viral on social media, drawing scathing criticism from the general public.

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Serious concerns about passenger safety, especially for female train users, have been brought up by the occurrence. Many have urged the criminal court system to take significant punishment against the accused, viewing it as an open disrespect to the integrity and accountability that come with working for a railway.

Others have denounced the abuse as well as the man's attempt to exploit the identities of railway employees to get away with intimidating and harassing passengers.

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After seeing the occurrence, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. To ensure that the appropriate action is taken, authorities are looking into the viral video and gathering further data.

How Did Social Media React?

Reacting to the viral video, one furious user commented, “Claiming to be Railway Staff while harassing women is the ultimate insult to the + @RailMinIndia uniform. We don’t just need an investigation, we need an exemplary arrest that proves a uniform, real or fake, is not a license for thuggery.”

"Looks like we need police or guards in trains too," said another. "This is absolutely disgusting," said another.

Another user wrote: “How could he smack a lady like that in public? @RPFIndia, such blatant conduct has no place in society. Would you kindly arrest this man for hitting a woman?”

The next one shared, “Don’t just put him in jail. Beat him, shame him in public so that it sets an example. Can’t believe we’re in big 2026 and women are still not safe.” And, one concluded, “Beat the shit out of that bastard and send him to jail.”