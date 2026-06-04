A woman named Karishma Koul shared her emotional journey of relocating from Gurugram to a rented Bengaluru flat after 13 years. In a viral Instagram video, she discusses the challenges of downsizing from a 4BHK to a 3BHK and her commitment to personalizing her new space, sparking numerous reactions online.

A woman who just relocated from Gurugram to Bengaluru has opened out about the emotional shift of leaving behind a house where she had resided for almost ten years and provided a glimpse of her new leased flat. In an Instagram video, Karishma Koul welcomed viewers to her new Bengaluru flat.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the video, Karishma said, "Hi, welcome to our rented apartment in Bangalore. After living in Gurgaon for 13 years, we decided to pack our bags, leave our first home, and move to Bangalore."

She added that the biggest challenge was not shifting from an owned home to a rented one, but adjusting to a smaller space. "The problem wasn't that we had to shift from our own home to a rented apartment, but rather that we had to fit a 4 BHK home, which had a wardrobe in every bedroom, into a 3 BHK home, which has wardrobes in only two bedrooms," she said.

Karishma stated that she was committed to making the rental flat seem cosy and intimate despite the shift. "Second, we were certain that we would furnish our rental house as though it were our own. Because, in my opinion, a home should represent your individuality and create tranquillity, whether you own it or rent it," she stated.

She also revealed that only the drawing room had been set up so far, while several cartons were still lying around in other rooms. The clip was shared with the caption, "Namma Bengaluru, the next destination of our lives. Excited to see what future holds, excited to try new cafes, excited for the awesome weather, excited to meet new people, excited to create new memories."

Watch Viral Video

Social Media Reacts

More than 2 lakh people have watched the video, and many social media users have responded to it. While some expressed their emotions over Karishma departing Gurugram after so many years, many others congratulated her on starting a new chapter.

A user remarked, "Congratulations on embarking on this new journey in life and stepping out of your comfort zone." Another person said, "I'm from Gurugram too, and I've been following you for a long time. I'm not sure why."

One user wrote, "See, I told you! You were already in Bangalore for 10 days, so I had a feeling this move was coming. Wishing you all the best as you start this exciting new chapter in the city!" Another added, “You'll love this city so much that you'll probably forget where you came from, honestly speaking! Bangalore has a way of growing on people before they even realise it.”