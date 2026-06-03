A retired Japanese couple, who fell in love with Kerala's cuisine during a brief stay 40 years ago, now runs a Kerala-themed breakfast restaurant in Tokyo called ‘Kerala no Kaze no Morning'. Featured in a viral video by vlogger Sonam Midha, the restaurant serves dishes like dosa and idli and is also a tribute to their daughter.

Few things are as comforting as a traditional Kerala breakfast. People gather around the table to enjoy hot cups of filter coffee, kadala (chickpea) curry, fresh puttus (steamed ground rice with coconut), and soft appams with aromatic stew. Although Kerala is known for these tastes, a Japanese restaurant is offering them with incredible heart and sincerity.

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Travel vlogger Sonam Midha visited a Kerala-themed restaurant named ‘Kerala no Kaze no Morning' in Tokyo. In a video shared on Instagram, she revealed that the place is run by a retired Japanese couple who stayed in Kerala for a brief 2 years, 4 decades ago. The couple chose to create a Kerala restaurant to share their passion for the food with Japanese people when they retired from their professions. Serving dosa, idli, vada, uttapam, upma, and chai, the restaurant specialised in Keralan breakfasts.

"The couple also happen to be the parents of famous Japanese drummer Yoyoka-san; hence, a corner in the restaurant is specially dedicated to her," the vlogger mentioned.

The owner said, "I opened the restaurant so I could eat this food every day," when asked why they had started a Kerala restaurant in Japan. I also wanted more Japanese people to be aware of this food." He continued by saying that because they are elderly and can only tolerate lighter cuisine, they have moved from serving complete meals to snacks.

Watch Viral Video

Social Media Reacts

The couple's tale struck a chord with Indian foodies, which contributed to the video's Instagram virality. "Was a regular to have a homely Kerala lunch during my stay in Tokyo," one person commented. They served food that tasted like it was prepared in the 1980s."

Another added, "I visited this restaurant a few times when I was in Omori. Especially for idlis and vada."

Someone else commented, "Nice! Appreciate the effort! Dosa, idli, and uthappam are all pan-South Indian breakfast items, not just from Kerala. I know Japanese people love South Indian food. But please also add appam, puttu, and idiyappam, which are more authentic Kerala breakfast dishes."