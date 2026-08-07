The proposed Bengaluru-Hosur Metro project has sparked debate among transport experts, who say passenger demand should be assessed before finalising the mode of transport. Experts have suggested extending Bengaluru's Suburban Rail network to Hosur as a better option.

The proposed metro connection between Hosur in Tamil Nadu and Bommasandra in Bengaluru has gained momentum, with the Tamil Nadu government expressing interest in developing the cross-border corridor. The proposal could strengthen public transport connectivity between the two neighbouring states and provide a direct link between Hosur's industrial areas and Bengaluru's major employment hubs. However, transport experts have urged authorities to scientifically assess passenger demand before deciding whether a metro is the most suitable mode of transport.

In his Budget speech on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Mary Wilson said discussions were underway with the Centre and the Karnataka government to develop a metro line connecting Hosur in Krishnagiri district with Bommasandra in Karnataka. The proposed corridor would cover roughly 20 km, while a Detailed Feasibility Report for the approximately 23-km corridor is currently in its final stages.

Experts Call For Scientific Demand Assessment

Transport experts have welcomed efforts to strengthen public transport connectivity between Hosur and Bengaluru but have cautioned against finalising a metro project based solely on political announcements.

Professor Ashish Verma, convenor of the Sustainable Transportation Lab at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), said authorities should first determine the Peak Hour Per Direction Traffic (PHPDT) before selecting the appropriate transport system.

"Only after identifying the busiest routes should a suitable transport model be recommended," he said.

Verma said improving public transport between major commercial and industrial hubs was a positive step, but deciding on a metro before assessing demand would be "completely unscientific". He said the choice between Metro, Metro Lite, Suburban Rail and a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) should be based on actual passenger demand.

Metro Or Suburban Rail?

Rail and mobility expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar has also questioned whether extending Bengaluru's existing Yellow Line to Hosur would be the most practical option.

He pointed out that metro systems are primarily designed for shorter urban journeys and warned that passengers travelling from Hosur could significantly increase crowding on trains serving Bommasandra, Electronics City and other Bengaluru stations.

"If passengers from Hosur fill up the trains, people boarding from Bommasandra, Electronics City and other stations within Bengaluru will have no space left. It will cause a huge problem for them," he said.

According to Dyamannavar, metro systems are better suited to urban commutes within a range of around 30 to 40 km, while longer regional journeys could be better served by Suburban Rail or an RRTS.

Extend Suburban Rail To Hosur

Dyamannavar suggested extending the proposed Bengaluru Suburban Rail network from Heelalige to Hosur as a potentially more suitable option.

He said suburban trains can carry more passengers, operate at higher speeds with fewer stops and cost less to build than metro systems.

Under the proposed approach, the suburban rail line could be integrated near Chandapura Circle. Passengers travelling towards central Bengaluru could then interchange with the metro at Bommasandra or continue directly to major railway stations such as KSR Bengaluru.

Separate Cross-Border Metro Line Suggested

Experts have also suggested an alternative if both governments decide to proceed with a metro connection.

Instead of directly extending Bengaluru's existing metro network, a separate cross-border metro corridor between Hosur and Electronics City could be developed under a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) model.

Such an arrangement could help meet the demand for regional connectivity while reducing the risk of placing additional pressure on Bengaluru's existing metro network.

The proposed Hosur-Bommasandra connection has the potential to improve daily travel between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. However, experts emphasise that the final choice of transport mode should be based on passenger demand, technical feasibility and long-term capacity requirements.