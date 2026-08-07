The 220th Lalbagh Flower Show has opened in Bengaluru as part of the Independence Day celebrations, bringing together colourful floral displays, Karnataka's heritage and horticultural attractions.

Organised by the Horticulture Department, the 12-day event will be open to the public from August 6 to August 17. This year's theme is ‘1,000 Years Of Glory Of The Ganga Empire’, with a giant floral representation of Bahubali, replicas of historic Talakadu temples and an artificial waterfall among the main attractions.

The exhibition has been prepared at a cost of ₹2.75 crore, with more than 130 varieties of flowers from India and abroad used for the displays.