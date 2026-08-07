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Bengaluru Lalbagh Flower Show 2026: Check Here For Dates, Timings, Ticket Prices, Theme
The 220th Lalbagh Flower Show in Bengaluru is being held from August 6 to 17, 2026. Themed on the Ganga Empire, the event features a Bahubali floral display, Talakadu temple replicas, 130+ flower varieties, an artificial waterfall and selfie points.
Lalbagh Flower Show 2026
The 220th Lalbagh Flower Show has opened in Bengaluru as part of the Independence Day celebrations, bringing together colourful floral displays, Karnataka's heritage and horticultural attractions.
Organised by the Horticulture Department, the 12-day event will be open to the public from August 6 to August 17. This year's theme is ‘1,000 Years Of Glory Of The Ganga Empire’, with a giant floral representation of Bahubali, replicas of historic Talakadu temples and an artificial waterfall among the main attractions.
The exhibition has been prepared at a cost of ₹2.75 crore, with more than 130 varieties of flowers from India and abroad used for the displays.
Bahubali And Talakadu Temples Take Centre Stage
The Glass House at Lalbagh features a large floral representation of Lord Bahubali of Shravanabelagola, along with attractive flower replicas of historic temples from Talakadu.
The displays highlight Karnataka's cultural and architectural heritage while adding a distinctive theme to this year's flower show.
Artificial Waterfall And Selfie Points
An artificial waterfall has been created near Lalbagh Lake, along with several selfie points for visitors. The attractions are expected to draw families, tourists and photography enthusiasts throughout the 12-day event.
Lalbagh Flower Show Dates, Timings And Tickets
The flower show will be open from August 6 to August 17, 2026, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM daily.
- Weekdays: ₹80
- Weekends and holidays: ₹100
- Children: ₹30 on all days
- Schoolchildren in uniform: Free entry
The Horticulture Department has also introduced online ticket booking to help visitors avoid long queues and manage the expected crowds.
Parking And Security Arrangements
Additional parking facilities have been arranged around Lalbagh to manage increased vehicle movement during the flower show.
With lakhs of visitors expected, authorities have deployed police personnel and installed 136 CCTV cameras for surveillance and security across the venue.
Photography Rules At Lalbagh
Visitors can take photographs and record videos using mobile phones free of charge.
However, those carrying professional cameras, including DSLRs, must obtain prior permission from Horticulture Department security staff.
What To Expect At The 2026 Flower Show
The 220th Lalbagh Flower Show brings together Karnataka's history, heritage and horticulture through its Ganga Empire theme. The Bahubali floral display, Talakadu temple replicas, 130-plus flower varieties and artificial waterfall are expected to be among the biggest attractions.
With online ticketing, additional parking and enhanced security arrangements in place, the Horticulture Department is preparing to accommodate the large crowds expected during the Independence Day period.
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