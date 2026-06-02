A viral Instagram video captures a heartwarming moment as a little girl innocently tries to converse with a sleeping dog. She sweetly offers him biscuits and roti, and her charming monologue has delighted viewers online, who are praising her kindness and upbringing.

Some of the most endearing moments are frequently shared by dogs and kids, and this video is no exception. The video, which has received a lot of attention on Instagram, depicts a little child naively attempting to engage with a peaceful, sleeping dog. Her charming enquiries and upbeat demeanour have made spectators smile. It has been regarded by many people as one of the healthiest things they have seen online in a long time.

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The post was shared on Instagram by user @kuhu_coo_bird. The caption of the post read, “Cute conversation with Dogesh bhai.” A young girl can be seen in the video standing in front of a dog that is peacefully relaxing on a raised area. She offers him food and keeps asking what he wants in an attempt to gently start a discussion.

She can be heard saying, “Doggie, aapko biscuit chaiye? Nahi chaiye biscuit? Roti chaiye? Nahi? Biscuit chaiye? Ruko, mein mangvati hun.” After her cheerful monologue, she says bye to the dog and walks away.

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Internet Reacts

As soon as the video became viral, love, humour, and positive responses flooded the comments section. Many commenters praised the child's careful training in animal interaction, describing it as an example of kindness and a decent parenting.

One person commented, "Respect to your parents, great upbringing," while another said, "Thank you for teaching your kid to be kind to animals."

Several users were struck by how pure the moment felt, with one comment reading, “Kids and animals always make the world beautiful. I wish the world was ruled by them.”

Others simply melted at the calm bond between the two, saying, “I love when animals treat human kids with patience,” and “Good parenting, rare in India.”