A three-vehicle accident involving two cars and an egg-laden lorry occurred near Nitte on the Karkala-Padubidri highway, leaving a pedestrian critically injured. The lorry overturned after collision, damaging vehicles and goods and disrupting traffic

A serious road accident involving two cars and a lorry carrying eggs took place on Monday morning, December 29, near the Nitte Grama Panchayat in Karnataka. The crash happened on the busy Karkala-Padubidri State Highway and was captured on video, which later circulated online.

The accident caused major damage to vehicles, disrupted traffic and left a pedestrian critically injured. Police said the incident occurred within the limits of the Karkala Rural police station, and an investigation is under way.

Lorry carrying eggs overturns on highway

According to the complaint filed with the police, Manjegowda, 56, a resident of Hassan, was transporting around 80,000 chicken eggs in a lorry from Davanagere to Mangaluru. He had stopped overnight at Thirthahalli and resumed his journey at around 5 am on Monday.

While travelling on State Highway 1 near the Nitte panchayat office in Nitte village, a car allegedly came at high speed from the Padubidri side towards Karkala.

Police said the car, driven by Shivananda Shetty, was being driven in a rash and negligent manner and moved to the extreme right side of the road before crashing into the lorry, according to a report by The Time of India.

Due to the impact, the egg-laden truck overturned in the middle of the road.

Pedestrian hit, leg badly injured

As the lorry overturned, it struck a pedestrian identified as Sunil Kumar, who was walking along the roadside at the time. He suffered a severe bleeding injury to his left leg, which was reportedly crushed in the accident.

Emergency responders rushed him to hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition. At the same time, another car travelling from Karkala towards Padubidri was following behind the lorry. In an attempt to avoid the accident, the driver swerved sharply to the extreme left.

However, the car crashed into a cement structure on the roadside. This resulted in damage to the second car as well. All three vehicles involved in the accident were damaged.

The complainant, Manjegowda, sustained minor injuries in the crash. The truck cleaner, Gautam, suffered a bleeding injury to his left hand. A large number of eggs being transported in the lorry were damaged when the truck overturned, causing huge financial loss.

The overturned lorry and scattered eggs blocked the highway for some time, leading to traffic congestion along the busy stretch.

Police register case, probe under way

The Karkala Rural police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Officers are examining the video footage and recording statements from those involved.

Police said further investigation is ongoing to determine responsibility and take appropriate action.