Ghaziabad Police arrested 10 members of Hindu Raksha Dal after videos showed them distributing swords and raising anti-Muslim slogans. FIR has been filed against 16 named and several unidentified people. Group chief Pinky Chaudhary remains absconding

A serious law and order concern has emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after members of a group called the Hindu Raksha Dal were seen distributing swords and other sharp weapons in a residential area. Videos of the incident spread widely on social media, triggering public concern and swift police action.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident took place in the Shalimar Garden area of Ghaziabad. According to police, members of the group first set up a stall to distribute weapons and later moved around the locality, handing them out to people.

Group claims weapons were for self-defence

In the videos that circulated online, members of the Hindu Raksha Dal claimed that the weapons were being distributed to prevent violence similar to what they alleged had occurred in Bangladesh. They said Hindus needed to be prepared to defend themselves.

However, police said the actions caused fear among residents and disturbed public order. Authorities stressed that distributing weapons in public is illegal and dangerous, regardless of the reason given.

Anti-Muslim slogans raised during rally

Police said the group marched through the colony carrying weapons and raised anti-Muslim slogans. The FIR states that the march created panic and disrupted communal harmony in the area.

Officials said such acts could lead to violence and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

After reviewing the viral videos, the Ghaziabad Police registered a first information report (FIR) against 16 named individuals and 25 to 30 unidentified people. The case was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to rioting, rioting with deadly weapons, and wrongful confinement, along with provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

So far, ten members of the Hindu Raksha Dal have been arrested. Police said raids are ongoing to identify and arrest the remaining accused.

Hindu Raksha Dal president named, still absconding

Bhupendra Chaudhary, also known as Pinky Chaudhary, the national president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, has been named in the FIR. Police said he is currently absconding.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shalimar Garden, Atul Kumar Singh said the arrests were made after videos showed group members displaying and distributing swords during a rally in the area.

Reference made to Bangladesh killing in video

In one widely shared viral video, Pinky Chaudhary is purportedly heard referring to recent political developments in Bangladesh. He urged Hindus to arm themselves, saying, “The way our Hindu brothers have been killed in Bangladesh… Hindus should keep swords to defend themselves.”

He was referring to the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a factory worker who was beaten to death by a mob in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district on December 18 after being accused of blasphemy.

In the same video, Chaudhary allegedly claimed that the Hindu Raksha Dal would “respond to every single jihadist in his own language.” Police said such statements are being examined as part of the investigation.

Authorities warn against disturbing communal harmony

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil said that more charges could be added as the investigation continues. He said police are committed to maintaining peace and will not allow any organisation to disturb law and order.

“Police will not permit any outfit to disturb communal harmony and law and order,” Patil said.

The incident comes days after allegations surfaced that Annu Choudhary and others linked to the group had threatened and assaulted a Christian pastor. Police have not linked that case formally to the current arrests, but the developments have raised wider concerns about rising tensions.

Police presence has been increased in sensitive areas of Ghaziabad. Officials said they are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further escalation.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have urged people not to spread rumours or provocative content on social media.