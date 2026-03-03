If the study gives a green signal, the project might get funded from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) budget. But officials say the money will only be released after they know the final cost and get a nod from the state government. Right now, the tunnel plan is just an idea; no final decision has been made. Still, it shows that the authorities are serious about finding a permanent fix for the massive traffic at Goraguntepalya, instead of just temporary tricks. Whether this tunnel actually gets built depends on the final study report and if the government is ready to fund it.

Also read: Bengaluru Passport Office Evacuated After Hoax Bomb Threat, Security Tightened