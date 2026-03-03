- Home
Bengaluru authorities are studying a tunnel road at Goraguntepalya Junction to ease heavy traffic. The plan aims to divert through-traffic, reduce congestion, and improve signal flow, pending technical and financial approvals.
Why is a tunnel needed?
Constantly increasing number of vehicles
The city is growing, and so are the number of vehicles. Civic officials feel that small, temporary traffic fixes just won't cut it anymore. They think a small underground tunnel could divert through-traffic. This would reduce the load on the main junction above and make the signals work better. A senior official said, 'The traffic volume in this area has increased significantly over the past few years. It is necessary to focus on long-term infrastructure solutions considering future growth. The tunnel road option is being thoroughly examined technically and financially.'
Feasibility study in progress
Financial possibility through GBA
If the study gives a green signal, the project might get funded from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) budget. But officials say the money will only be released after they know the final cost and get a nod from the state government. Right now, the tunnel plan is just an idea; no final decision has been made. Still, it shows that the authorities are serious about finding a permanent fix for the massive traffic at Goraguntepalya, instead of just temporary tricks. Whether this tunnel actually gets built depends on the final study report and if the government is ready to fund it.
