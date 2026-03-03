A drunk man was fined by Bengaluru City Traffic Police after a viral video showed him blocking a BMTC bus in Indiranagar and abusing the driver. He allegedly made vulgar gestures and drove recklessly, scaring passengers and other road users.

Road rage incidents in Silicon City are escalating, with a fresh case from Indiranagar drawing sharp public attention. A viral video showed a drunk man harassing a BMTC bus driver and obstructing public transport. Acting swiftly, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police tracked down the accused and penalised him.

What Happened in Indiranagar?

On a busy road in Indiranagar, a visibly drunk man stopped a moving BMTC bus and stood directly in front of it. He allegedly made vulgar hand gestures and showed the middle finger to the driver in an apparent attempt to provoke him.

In addition, he was reportedly driving his own vehicle recklessly, blocking public transport and behaving aggressively. Passengers inside the bus and other road users were left alarmed by the disruption.

How the Police Were Alerted

Bystanders recorded the incident on their mobile phones and shared the footage on X, tagging the Bengaluru City Police and senior officials. The video quickly went viral, triggering widespread public outrage. Netizens demanded strict action against individuals who consume alcohol and create a nuisance on public roads.

Swift Police Action

Within hours of the video circulating online, the Indiranagar Traffic Police identified the man using the viral footage and took him into custody. He was not let off with a mere warning. Police imposed a hefty fine and issued a final, stern warning against repeating such behaviour.

Official Police Statement

In response to the incident, the Bengaluru City Police reiterated their firm stance against road rage. In a message posted online, they stated:

Road rage is not an attitude; it is a crime. Strict action will be taken against those who endanger lives through reckless and aggressive behaviour. Bengaluru City Police follows a zero-tolerance policy toward such offences.

Zero Tolerance Warning

Following the episode, the police issued a strong public warning, stressing that road rage is a serious criminal offence. Authorities made it clear that anyone endangering public safety through reckless or aggressive conduct will face strict consequences.

They also reminded citizens that respecting public property and transport staff is a civic responsibility. Whether driven by alcohol or anger, disruptive behaviour on the roads will invite legal action.