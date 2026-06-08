A viral video from Rishikesh featuring a SCAD jump, where participants free-fall into a net without ropes, has sparked widespread safety concerns. The footage has ignited a national conversation about the regulation and safety protocols within India's adventure tourism industry.

A viral video from Rishikesh has started a conversation about safety in India's booming adventure tourism industry after viewers were left stunned by an extreme activity that appears to involve participants being dropped from a significant height with no visible ropes or harnesses attached. The clip shows people attempting a SCAD (Suspended Catch Air Device) jump, an adventure sport in which participants free-fall before landing in a specially designed safety net. SCAD jumping completely depends on the net below to absorb the shock of the fall, in contrast to bungee jumping, where jumpers stay attached to a cable throughout the experience.

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The footage comes at a time when concerns over safety protocols at amusement parks and adventure sports facilities have intensified following a series of accidents reported across the country.

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Many people responded to the video with worry rather than enthusiasm when it went viral on social media. Given that even a small misalignment during the fall may possibly result in significant injuries, others questioned whether the exercise was being carried out under sufficient safety regulations.

Others questioned what backup plans would be in case things went wrong. The availability of trained rescue personnel, medical readiness, equipment inspections, and whether the operators carrying out the activity had obtained the required certifications and approvals were all questioned.

Concerns about adventure travel in India have also been rekindled by the internet discussion. Calls for tighter regulation and consistent safety standards throughout the industry have been sparked by a number of events involving ziplining, hiking, paragliding, and other high-risk leisure activities during the previous several years.

Many internet users contended that excitement should never come at the price of safety, even though adventure sports are meant to provide an adrenaline rush. While some recommended visitors to properly investigate operators and safety records prior to partaking, others demanded that authorities make public the safety framework controlling such activities.