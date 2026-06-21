A humorous video from Bengaluru has gone viral, showing two women discovering a flat with a fully functional toilet installed on the balcony. The bizarre design choice has left the internet both amused and perplexed, sparking a wave of jokes and questions about its practicality.

For those who enjoy using the bathroom, would you be interested in trying a balcony toilet seat? If the answer is "yes," then perhaps this is how you should carry out the strategy! A humorous video of two Bengaluru women seeing a flat with the most 'unhinged' bathroom was recently posted online. Unbelievably, the loo was located on the balcony with a view of the neighborhood's vest.

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The fact that the seat was a fully working toilet seat with a jet spray and a flush tank, rather than being a showpiece, was even more astounding. The internet was both perplexed and amused when the video went viral right away. While some questioned its usefulness and pointed out that using it was "almost impossible" since it had "no privacy," the majority made jokes about it.

The post said, "A house in Bangalore goes viral for its unique design."

The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter), by the handle ‘sathyashrii’. The post was shared 2 days ago and pulled more than 7K views from people.

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Internet Reactions

“Attending Nature's call with witnessing Nature,” a user said. “This is Master Blaster Innovation. No need for Exhaust Fan. No Hot Air Pressure (humidity built up). All Fresh Fresh, with Viewers all around. And let them be confused by what is happening there,” added another person.

“Things we will see more of in an increasingly Open minded society! Even washrooms are becoming very open and fully ventilated now! Sab chalta hai type vibe is not good btw!” added another person. “Good! No need to buy odonil or any room freshener and also save money for the exhaust fan,” added another.