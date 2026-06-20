A viral video from Bengaluru shows a fully functional toilet on a residential balcony, stunning social media users. The commode is exposed to public view, situated behind only a transparent mesh, raising questions about privacy. While many speculated it was temporary, the person who filmed the clip confirmed it is a permanent installation.

Bengaluru is no stranger to viral moments, but a recent video featuring a fully functional toilet installed on a residential balcony has left social media users stunned. The unusual sight, captured and shared on Instagram, has triggered a wave of reactions ranging from amusement to disbelief.

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The now-viral clip shows a Western-style commode placed on a balcony overlooking a road behind a house. What caught viewers' attention was the fact that the setup appeared to be fully operational despite being exposed to public view. The balcony was covered only by a transparent metal mesh, offering little privacy and raising questions about why anyone would install a toilet in such a location.

Initially, many viewers assumed the commode had been temporarily placed outside during renovation work. Others speculated that plumbing repairs inside the house might have forced residents to connect a toilet to the balcony drainage system. However, the person who filmed the video reportedly confirmed that the toilet was not a temporary arrangement and was, in fact, functional.

As the clip gained traction online, social media users flooded the comment section with humorous observations and theories. One user joked, "This is a state-of-the-art idea to answer nature's call in the middle of nature." Another linked the bizarre installation to Bengaluru's soaring real-estate costs, writing, "Property prices in Bengaluru are so high that people are turning balconies into bathrooms."

The video also reignited discussions about the city's housing challenges. Bengaluru is known for its high rents, compact apartments and limited living space, especially in popular residential areas. Some users suggested the balcony toilet may have been created to add an extra bathroom in a space-constrained home, while others questioned how such a design could offer adequate privacy.

The concept of open-air bathrooms exists in some parts of the world, particularly in luxury resorts and remote locations. However, many internet users felt that such a setup seemed unusual in a densely populated urban environment.

For now, the mystery remains unsolved. While the internet continues to speculate, only the residents of the house know the real reason behind Bengaluru's latest viral attraction—a toilet with one of the most unexpected views in the city.