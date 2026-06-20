A job candidate in Bengaluru rejected a Rs 25,000 monthly salary, citing high living costs. The recruiter’s alleged response, “People are managing on Rs 12,000,” went viral, sparking a widespread social media debate.

A routine job application conversation has turned into a viral social media debate after a candidate shared an alleged exchange with a recruiter over salary expectations in Bengaluru. The candidate claimed they turned down a job offering Rs 25,000 per month, citing the city's high cost of living and financial obligations.

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According to the viral post, the recruiter was surprised by the rejection and attempted to persuade the candidate to reconsider the offer. What followed quickly caught the internet's attention and sparked a broader discussion about fair wages and employee expectations.

'People Manage on Rs 12,000': HR's Remark Goes Viral

The controversy erupted when the recruiter allegedly responded by saying that many people survive on significantly lower incomes. The recruiter reportedly stated: "People are managing on Rs 12,000. Why can't you manage on Rs 25,000?"

Check the viral post here:

The candidate, however, maintained that the salary would not be sufficient to cover living expenses in Bengaluru while also supporting family responsibilities and career growth goals.

The post soon gained traction online, with many users questioning whether employers adequately account for rising living costs when determining salaries. Others argued that compensation should reflect skills, experience and market conditions rather than comparisons with lower-income workers.

Social Media Divided Over Salary Expectations

The viral post generated a wave of reactions across social media platforms. Many users sided with the candidate, pointing to increasing rent, transportation costs and daily expenses in metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru.

One user commented: "Hiring employees, not maids. Comparing a skilled professional's salary to survival wages is the real issue."

Others stressed that job seekers have every right to decline offers that do not meet their financial needs or career expectations.

However, some users argued that salary expectations should also align with experience levels and current market realities, creating a divided discussion around compensation standards.

Larger Questions About Pay and Cost of Living

Beyond the viral exchange, the incident has highlighted a growing concern among young professionals navigating India's competitive job market. As urban living costs continue to rise, many job seekers are increasingly scrutinising salary packages and workplace benefits before accepting employment offers.

The discussion has resonated with thousands online because it reflects a challenge faced by many workers today: balancing career opportunities with the economic realities of living in major cities. The debate also underscores the widening conversation around fair pay, employee value and sustainable compensation in India's evolving workforce.