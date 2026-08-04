A 32-year-old man from Hamirpur took his life in Bengaluru while on a video call with his wife. The pregnant woman later consumed acid and is now in ICU.

A 32-year-old man from Hamirpur district died by suicide in Bengaluru on Tuesday, while his four-month-pregnant wife attempted self-harm after learning about his death. The couple had married two years ago in Delhi.

Rohit Verma, a resident of Farsauliana locality in Rath town, worked at a clothing shop in Bengaluru. He was staying there alone while his wife Nandini remained in Rath with her mother-in-law. The family said the couple had been arguing over the phone for the past three to four days.

The situation escalated on Monday when the couple had another fight. Late that night, Rohit sent multiple messages to his wife on WhatsApp before making a video call to her. During the call, he reportedly told her he was going to die and then proceeded to hang himself while she watched.

The police said Rohit had allegedly saved his wife's contact number as "Naagin" on his phone, indicating the strained relationship between the two.

Wife referred to Kanpur hospital after consuming toilet cleaner

After Rohit made the video call to his wife, Nandini panicked and informed her in-laws. Rohit's mother immediately contacted his friends in Bengaluru, asking them to rush to his room and save him. However, by the time they broke down the door and entered, Rohit had already died.

Two videos related to the incident have surfaced. The first shows Rohit standing on a blue drum and hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The second video captures the moment when several youths tried to break open the room's door in an attempt to save him.

When the news of Rohit's death reached the family in Rath, there was chaos in the household. Relatives began blaming Nandini for the incident. Distraught and unable to cope, she went to her room and consumed toilet cleaner acid.

Given her pregnancy, her condition deteriorated rapidly. She was first taken to Orai for medical attention and later referred to Hallet Hospital in Kanpur, where she has been admitted to the intensive care unit.

Rohit's uncle and other relatives have left for Bengaluru to bring his body back to Rath. The last rites will be performed in his hometown once the body arrives. Police confirmed that Rohit had come to Rath two months ago when his father Virendra Verma passed away. He had attended the funeral and stayed for a few days before returning to Bengaluru for work. Nandini remained behind due to her pregnancy.

Rath Kotwali Station House Officer Anoop Singh said the police are gathering information about the entire incident. Bengaluru police have also been contacted for confirmation. Officials said further action will be taken only after a thorough investigation.

The couple had been married for two years and the pregnancy was at four months. The family's double tragedy has shocked the local community in Rath. Neighbours expressed grief over the incident, describing the events as a devastating turn of events for both families.

Police have not registered any complaint as of now, and the investigation is in its initial stages. Authorities are awaiting a response from Bengaluru police to piece together the sequence of events that led to the suicide.