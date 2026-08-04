Bengaluru has introduced its first integrated fire hydrant system on two major roads, Rangaswamy Temple Road and Majestic Tank Bund Road. The initiative aims to improve emergency response in congested areas while enhancing the city's urban infrastructure and road safety.

In a first for Bengaluru, two newly developed white-topped roads equipped with an integrated fire hydrant system were inaugurated on Monday, marking a significant step towards improving urban infrastructure and emergency response. The new feature is expected to help firefighters respond more effectively during emergencies, particularly in congested areas where fire engines face difficulty accessing narrow streets. Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda inaugurated the upgraded stretches at Rangaswamy Temple Road (R.T. Street) and Majestic Tank Bund Road.

Speaking after the inauguration, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda highlighted the importance of installing the fire hydrant system on R.T. Street.

"R.T. Street is an extremely narrow road. When a fire breaks out, it is almost impossible for fire engines to enter. That is why we have installed these fire hydrants. This is the first time such infrastructure has been introduced on Bengaluru's roads," he said.

₹3,000 Crore Allocated for Third Phase of White-Topping

The minister also reviewed the progress of Bengaluru's white-topping project.

According to him, 196 km of roads have already been white-topped across the city. Of the 120 km planned under the second phase, 60 km has been completed, while the remaining 60 km is expected to be completed by the end of December.

"In the third phase, we are taking up 250 km of white-topping work at a cost of ₹3,000 crore. The work will begin by December," the minister said.

MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner G Jagadeesha were also present at the inauguration.

Public Toilet Complex Also Inaugurated

The minister also inaugurated a public toilet complex on Tank Bund Road, which was constructed by the city's solid waste management agency as part of efforts to improve public amenities.

Features of the Newly Developed Roads

The stretch from Upparpet Police Station to Shanthala Junction, measuring 418 metres in length and 10.5 metres in width, was developed at a cost of ₹8.74 crore.

The second stretch, connecting Srinivasa Mandira Road and Avenue Road, measures 645 metres in length and 3 metres in width and was developed at a cost of ₹2.52 crore.

To enhance the streetscape, both roads have been provided with buffer zones paved with grey and red zigzag paver blocks. They are also equipped with international-standard vintage-style LED streetlights and thermoplastic road markings to improve visibility, aesthetics and road safety.

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