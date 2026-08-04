A 19-year-old woman's death in a car crash in Karnataka's Mandya has taken a dramatic turn after her family alleged she was murdered and the accident was staged. Police have registered a case against her three friends and launched an investigation.

The death of a 19-year-old woman in a car accident in Karnataka's Mandya district has taken a dramatic turn after her family alleged that she was murdered and the crash was deliberately staged to appear as a road accident. Based on the complaint filed by the victim's mother, police have registered a case against three of the deceased's friends and launched an investigation to determine whether the incident was a fatal accident or a pre-planned murder.

The deceased has been identified as Naveena, a resident of Honnemadu village. A case has been registered at the Mandya Rural Police Station against her friends, Ashwini, Vishnu and Shivakumar in connection with her suspicious death.

What Happened?

According to the police, Naveena worked at a fruit shop in Mandya city and was staying in a paying guest (PG) accommodation.

On the evening of August 2, she informed the PG owner that she was travelling home. However, she allegedly left with her friends Ashwini, Vishnu and Shivakumar in a car and headed towards Kommerahalli Hill.

Near Kommerahalli, the car reportedly crashed into a light pole and overturned. Naveena died at the scene, while the three others sustained minor injuries.

Family Raises Questions Over Delay

Naveena's family has raised several questions about the circumstances surrounding her death and levelled serious allegations against her friends.

According to the complaint, although the accident occurred on the evening of August 2, the family was informed only at around 11 pm. The delay in informing them has fuelled their suspicions.

Mother Alleges Murder and Attempted Sexual Assault

In her complaint, Naveena's mother, Bommamma, alleged that her daughter was taken out by her friends under the pretext of attending a birthday celebration.

She further alleged that there was an attempt to sexually assault Naveena and that she was brutally attacked and killed after resisting. The complaint also alleges that the accused placed her body in the front seat of the car before deliberately crashing the vehicle into a light pole to make the incident appear to be a road accident.

Police Launch Detailed Investigation

Following the complaint, the Mandya Rural Police registered a case against Ashwini, Vishnu and Shivakumar and have launched a detailed investigation.

Police are examining all aspects of the case, including the allegations made by the family, to determine whether Naveena's death was the result of a road accident or a pre-planned murder. The investigation is ongoing.