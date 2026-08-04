A 55-year-old woman in Deeg district was allegedly shot dead by her neighbour. The murder occurred about an hour after she slapped him during a dispute. The police have arrested the accused and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by a neighbour in Deeg district Sunday, about an hour after she slapped him during a dispute, police said. The deceased was identified by police as Geeta Devi. The accused reportedly opened fire on her as she was returning from the fields with fodder. After being sent to Bharatpur's RBM Hospital, the medical staff pronounced her dead.

Gudiya, the victim's daughter, said to the police that the accused, a neighbour, used to stand outside their home every day. When her parents objected at around eight in the morning on Sunday, a fight started. Geeta's husband was reportedly shoved and mistreated by the accused. The guy allegedly threatened to harm the family within an hour after Geeta slapped him.

The accused abused her father during the altercation. As the dispute escalated, Geeta slapped him. After being slapped, the accused allegedly threatened the family, saying, "I will kill all of you within an hour."

The accused returned at roughly nine in the morning, around an hour after making the threat. At that moment, Geeta and her daughter Guddi were making their way home from the fields after gathering feed for their cattle. The accused reportedly opened fire on Geeta after showing up on the road brandishing an illicitly manufactured handgun.

After being struck, she screamed and fell to the ground. When her daughter saw her mother laying in a pool of blood, she sobbed for assistance. The accused brandished the weapon and raced away from the scene.

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Januthar police reached the scene after receiving information about the broad daylight murder and immediately informed senior officers. A blockade was set up across the area to trace the accused.

Superintendent of Police Kamble Sharan Gopinath said the accused has been arrested and a weapon has been recovered from him. He is being questioned.