Train services on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru route resumed after railway authorities cleared a landslide-hit track between Edakumari and Siribagilu. A temporary 10 km/h speed restriction remains in place, while normal train operations will be restored in phases.

Train services on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru route resumed on Monday night after railway authorities completed restoration work following a landslide that had blocked the tracks between Edakumari and Siribagilu. The disruption affected train operations for several days, but with the debris cleared and the track certified safe, services have now resumed. However, railway officials said normal operations would be restored in a phased manner, and passengers may continue to experience delays for some time.

Temporary Speed Restriction in Place

Following the completion of restoration work, railway officials certified the affected track as fit for train operations on Monday night.

As a precautionary measure, a temporary speed restriction of 10 km/h has been imposed on the landslide-affected stretch to ensure the safe movement of trains. Officials said the restriction will remain in force until further assessment of the track and the surrounding terrain is completed.

Trial Run Conducted Before Resumption

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mudit Mittal, along with a team of railway officials, visited the restoration site to inspect the completed work and review the safety measures.

Following the inspection, the officials conducted a trial run using a locomotive to verify the track's safety before permitting regular train services to resume.

Holiday Declared for Educational Institutions

Meanwhile, in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall, authorities have declared a holiday for several educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Tuesday.

In Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V. declared a holiday for Anganwadi centres and primary and high schools up to Class 10 in Mangaluru, Bantwal, Mulki and Ullal taluks.

The holiday has also been extended to pre-university colleges (up to II PUC) in Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks. The Deputy Commissioner warned that legal action would be taken against any institution found violating the order by conducting classes.

Holiday Announced in Udupi District

With heavy rainfall continuing across Udupi district and more rain forecast, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. has also declared a holiday for Tuesday.

All Anganwadi centres, along with government, aided and private primary and high schools in the district, will remain closed.

However, the order does not apply to students enrolled in pre-university colleges, ITIs, diploma, degree, postgraduate and engineering courses, who will attend classes as scheduled.