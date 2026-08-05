A young woman in Bengaluru, Aneri Thakkar, shared her frightening experience with an Uber Parcel delivery person who she claims was drunk and repeatedly tried to enter her home. The man asked to charge his phone and smoke on her balcony, later pressuring her for her personal number, prompting her to call security.

A young woman in Bengaluru was "scared" as the delivery person repeatedly attempted to enter her home during what was intended to be just another package delivery. She subsequently posted about her experience on Instagram. It started when she asked Uber Parcel to deliver a jacket that her buddy had unintentionally left at her house.

The incident, according to the woman called Aneri Thakkar, happened when she was by herself in her Bengaluru flat. She clarified that a friend who had stayed over for the weekend had left her jacket behind and that her flatmate was away. They chose to schedule Uber Parcel pickup in order to return it.

In the video, she said that throughout their phone conversation, the delivery executive appeared "overly friendly." He asked if she had a bag to put the jacket in, so she offered it to him. Then, according to Aneri, the delivery man informed her that his phone's battery was running low and he needed to drive a considerable distance. While he went outside to smoke, he asked her if he could leave it charging inside her house.

At first, she did not suspect anything unusual but the situation changed when he allegedly asked if he could smoke from the balcony inside her apartment. “I was like, ‘No, no, my friend is sleeping in my room, so I can’t take you to the balcony,’" she said, adding that she deliberately lied because she was actually alone at home and did not want a stranger inside.

She carried his phone inside to charge after turning down his request. She said she didn't realise the battery was already at about 45% till then. "That's when I realised how dangerous it would have been or what the true intention could have been," she remarked.

Aneri called her apartment's security guard right away out of concern for her safety, asking him to go upstairs with the delivery executive when he got back. The delivery man allegedly started pressuring her to give him her personal mobile number once he returned, saying he could need it if the receiver did not pick up. She eventually gave him her number after much back and forth, but she later blocked him.

Towards the end of the clip, Aneri mentioned, “All throughout this process, this guy was so drunk. I could smell the alcohol standing 2 meters away from him and this is when I realised that if I had let him in by chance, I don’t know what would have happened."

Watch Viral Video

Uber Reacts To Incident

Later, Uber India responded to the incident by writing, “Hi Aneri, the behaviour you’re describing is unacceptable. We want to look into this immediately. Please DM us with the related account and delivery details so we can investigate further."

The incident has now sparked discissions on women safety, with many asking Uber to take necessary actions against the delivery agent for repeatedly asking for a customer’s number.