A viral video shows a Gen Z employee wearing a face mask during a work call, sparking a debate on remote work culture. When questioned by her boss, she cleverly explains her 15-minute lunch break is too short for her 20-minute face pack to dry. The incident has led to widespread discussion on social media about video-call etiquette.

Conversations on workplace professionalism, remote work culture, and whether or not employees should be compelled to have their cameras on during virtual meetings have been sparked by a humorous workplace video showing a Gen Z employee that went viral on social media.

The boss constantly requests that the employee turn on her camera during an online meeting at the start of the video. As the employee initially keeps her camera turned off, the manager insists, saying, “Can you please turn on your camera? I’ll share the plan with you. Can you please turn on your camera?"

The employee is seen donning a face mask when she finally switches on her camera. The manager, taken aback by what he sees, says in Hindi, "Ye sab aap apne lunch time pe kiya karo," implying that such personal grooming tasks ought to be completed during the lunch break rather than during working hours.

But the employee's clever response, which has gone viral, is the highlight of the video. “Aap lunch time hi 15 minute ka dete ho. Mere face pack ko sookhne mein 20 minute lagte hain," she says, pointing out that her lunch break lasts only 15 minutes while the face pack requires around 20 minutes to dry. She then casually asks, “Can I switch off my camera now?"

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

How Did Social Media React?

Many social media users debated if the amusing exchange represented Gen Z's unorthodox perspective on workplace culture as it immediately gained extensive exposure. Users were also encouraged by the video to express diverse views on video-call etiquette and job requirements.

One user wrote, “I don’t care what my remote team is doing while working whether blasting music or have a face mask on. Till the time they are committed and excited for work," suggesting that productivity should matter more than appearance during remote work.

Another user highlighted discomfort with mandatory camera policies, saying, “I don’t understand why r they obsessed with seeing us on camera."