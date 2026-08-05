Students at Mumbai's Kelkar College surprised their canteen worker, Bheemraj, with a heartfelt birthday celebration. The viral video shows the students gathering to sing "Happy Birthday," a gesture that moved the unsung hero and won praise across the internet for its pure compassion.

Millions are being reminded of what really matters by a peaceful moment of pure compassion from a Mumbai college campus in a world where upheaval and controversy frequently dominate news feeds. There was no end-of-term celebration or celebration of a classmate when a group of Kelkar College students congregated in the campus canteen. Rather, they stopped their daily activities to honour their cherished canteen employee, who never receives much attention. The kind gesture, which included flowers, cheers, and a heartfelt performance of "Happy Birthday," not only made the unsung hero of their daily life cry, but it also won over the hearts of the internet.

In the clip, students at Kelkar College gather around their canteen bhaiya, Bheemraj, and sing "Happy Birthday" while clapping and cheering for him. Caught completely by surprise, he smiles warmly as the students surround him, clearly touched by the unexpected celebration.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Netizens React?

The comments section quickly filled with messages appreciating the thoughtful gesture.

"Love by everyone, hated by none," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Bheemraj is such a cutie."

"So many memories in this canteen," another user shared.

The birthday celebration may have lasted only a few minutes, but it made the canteen worker feel special and won the hearts of thousands online.