A Bengaluru-based Chartered Accountant, Anirudh Rapole, shared his ten-year salary journey on Instagram, detailing his income growth from Rs 1.92 lakh as a KPMG article assistant to Rs 57.8 lakh as a manager in KPMG Sweden. His viral video chronicles his career path from 2013 to 2022, aiming to provide a transparent view for aspiring CAs.

A Bengaluru-based chartered accountant gave prospective CAs an insight into his ten-year work experience by sharing how his yearly income increased from Rs 1.92 lakh as a KPMG article assistant in 2013 to Rs 57.8 lakh as a manager at KPMG Sweden in 2022.

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Anirudh Rapole posted a video titled "My salary as a CA at KPMG – Age 18-28" on Instagram, detailing his earnings starting in 2013. His path from an articleship at KPMG India to managerial roles at KPMG Sweden before obtaining an MBA and assuming a leadership position in the business sector was chronicled in the film.

During his first year of an articleship with KPMG in 2013, Rapole made Rs 1.92 lakh. During the following years of training, his yearly salary increased to Rs 2.52 lakh in 2014 and Rs 3.36 lakh in 2015. He joined KPMG as a senior in 2016 after earning his chartered accountant certification, earning Rs 8.5 lakh plus bonuses. He received incentives and an annual salary of Rs 13.5 lakh after being promoted to assistant manager in 2018.

Before relocating to Sweden, Rapole was employed at KPMG India from September 2013 until December 2020. In January 2021, he became an Assistant Manager 2 at KPMG Sweden, where he was paid Rs 46.3 lakh with a bonus.

He received a promotion to manager in 2022, and his yearly salary increased to Rs 57.8 lakh + bonus.Additionally, from April 2023 to March 2024, he majored in strategy and marketing while pursuing a Master of Business Administration at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. Since April 2026, he has been employed at Zaggle. Rapole characterised chartered accountancy as a career that offers prospects based on merit and persistence in the caption that went with his video.

Rapole said he was the first chartered accountant in his family and did not have access to professional guidance while pursuing the qualification. He credited his articleship at KPMG with significantly influencing the direction of his career.

"This is not a post to brag. But to let aspiring CAs get a view of how my life has been over the years as a CA working in a Big4," he added.

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Students and young professionals have taken notice of the film, many of whom saw it as an uncommon and open look into long-term career advancement in the field of chartered accountancy.