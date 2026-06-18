Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has presented a comprehensive wish list to the Union Government. The demands include clearance for key irrigation projects like Mekedatu and Upper Bhadra, along with a special grant of ₹26,000 crore for Bengaluru's development, including metro expansion and new transport corridors.

Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar recently presented an extensive wish list to the Union Government, emphasizing critical demands concerning water sharing disputes and a substantial infrastructure boost for Bengaluru. During his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers in New Delhi, the Chief Minister outlined 18 key issues requiring immediate central attention, aiming to further strengthen the state's economic contributions and address long-pending developmental challenges.

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The detailed memorandum, submitted around June 11-12, 2026, highlighted Karnataka's role as a significant contributor to India's economy through its information technology, manufacturing, agriculture, and services sectors. The state government seeks expeditious approvals and financial assistance to ensure sustainable growth and global competitiveness, particularly for its capital city, Bengaluru.

Prioritizing Karnataka's Water Share

A major focus of CM Shivakumar's discussions revolved around securing Karnataka's rightful share of river waters and expediting crucial irrigation projects. He pressed for the early clearance of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project on the Cauvery River, noting that legal challenges from Tamil Nadu were resolved by Supreme Court orders in November 2025.

Furthermore, Shivakumar urged the Centre to notify the award of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) to enable Karnataka to fully utilize its allocated water, particularly for the Upper Krishna Project. He also requested the release of ₹5,300 crore in central assistance for the Upper Bhadra Project, a crucial initiative for drought-prone regions in central Karnataka, which was announced in the Union Budget 2023-24 but remains unreleased. The Chief Minister additionally sought early forest and wildlife clearances for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala projects in the Mahadayi basin, vital for meeting Hubballi-Dharwad's drinking water needs.

The wish list also included a demand for at least 40-45 TMC of water under the Godavari-Cauvery and Bedti-Varada river-linking projects, along with approvals for various irrigation and flood management projects totaling over ₹11,000 crore. Environmental and forest clearances for the 2,000 MW Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project were also sought to support India's renewable energy goals.

Boosting Bengaluru's Infrastructure

Recognizing Bengaluru's status as an economic powerhouse, CM Shivakumar requested a special grant of ₹26,000 crore from the Centre for infrastructure projects in the city. He highlighted Bengaluru's significant contribution to the national economy and the necessity for central support to maintain its global competitiveness.

Key infrastructure proposals for Bengaluru include approving the reworked plan for Phase 3 of the Namma Metro, which involves a 44.65 km double-decker stretch, and the revised completion cost for Phase 2, which has escalated to ₹40,425 crore. The Chief Minister also sought faster approval and funding for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, including a shift to an equity model for rolling stock procurement. Other significant projects include cabinet approval for the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), which aims to connect suburban towns, and the fast-tracking of the Bengaluru-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor.

Further ambitious plans for the city encompass a proposed 40-km twin tunnel network estimated at ₹42,500 crore, 110 km of elevated corridors worth ₹15,000 crore, and a new world-class 'AI City' near Bidadi on 9,000 acres, for which the state cabinet recently cleared an investment of ₹18,000 crore. The government is also planning a second airport for Bengaluru and a dedicated NRI Secretariat to support non-resident Indians.

Additional Demands and Next Steps

Beyond water and Bengaluru's infrastructure, CM Shivakumar's wish list included the release of ₹2,860 crore in pending 15th Finance Commission grants for Gram Panchayats for the financial year 2025-26. He also sought a special annual financial support of ₹25,000 crore for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, along with the establishment of an AIIMS in Raichur.

The Chief Minister also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting ₹5,000 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), ₹5,000 crore under the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) for the Brand Bengaluru initiative, and ₹3,500 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for 2026-27. The state awaits the Union Government's timely consideration and approval of these crucial proposals, which are deemed essential for Karnataka's holistic development and continued growth.