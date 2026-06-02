A car owner in Kanpur was charged for 52 litres of petrol for his new Volkswagen Virtus, which has a 45-litre tank capacity. The incident, which went viral, prompted the owner to file a formal complaint, leading to an official investigation into the petrol pump for potential fuel dispensing irregularities and tampering.

A routine fuel stop for a newly purchased car in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has sparked allegations of fuel dispensing irregularities after the owner was reportedly charged for more petrol than his vehicle's tank is designed to hold. Local authorities launched an investigation into the petrol pump's activities as a result of the event, which has now gone viral on social media.

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Charan Singh, the car's owner, went to a gas station to fill up the virtually empty tank after receiving a brand-new Volkswagen Virtus. Singh claims that after dispensing about 41 litres, the attendants abruptly stopped refuelling. They allegedly informed him that significant amounts of fuel are loaded in stages when he enquired about the interruption.

But when the final account revealed that 52 litres of petrol had been given, Singh was shocked. Given that the Volkswagen Virtus only has a 45-litre fuel tank, the amount instantly aroused worries.

Singh addressed the pump employees and questioned the reading, insisting that the tank could not hold the amount shown on the bill. Since then, a video in which he explains the disparity has been rather popular on the internet.

Singh allegedly called a representative from the automaker to the gas station to confirm his allegation. The company representative examined the car and verified that the tank could not physically retain the quantity shown in the billing record because its maximum capacity was 45 litres.

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Singh submitted a formal complaint after the event, suggesting that the fuel station may have been manipulated and that such actions might be a part of a wider fraud network. District authorities have responded to the report by ordering an inquiry and instructing investigators to check the gas pump's dispensing devices for evidence of manipulation.