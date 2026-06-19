The Bengaluru Traffic Police are offering a 50% discount on pending traffic fines from June 21 to July 10. To facilitate payments, special counters have been established at 12 locations across the city. Motorists can also clear dues using the KSP or BTP Astram apps, at Bangalore One centres, or any traffic police station.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have established special counters at 12 locations across the city to help motorists clear their pending traffic fines conveniently.

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Vehicle owners can check their outstanding e-challans using the Karnataka State Police (KSP) App. Payments can also be made through the BTP Astram app, Bangalore One centres, or any traffic police station. Motorists only need their vehicle registration number to access and settle pending dues.

To encourage compliance, the Karnataka government is offering a flat 50% discount on all pending e-challan cases registered with the state police department. The discount scheme will be available from June 21 to July 10.

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Here's How to Pay

List of Special Payment Counters Hennur Junction, Ring Road Devasandra Junction, Old Madras Road Kundalahalli Junction, Old Airport Road Mysore Bank Junction, K.G. Road Sumanahalli Junction, Magadi Road Metro (BHEL), Mysore Road Near RTO Office, 12th Main Road Jalahalli Cross Junction, Tumakuru Road Hebbal Junction, Ballari Road Sagara Junction, K.G. Road Hosur Road Junction, Electronic City Road Gottigere Junction, Bannerghatta Road

Authorities have urged motorists to take advantage of the limited-period discount and clear pending violations before the scheme ends.

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